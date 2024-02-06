Donegal Businesses Triumph at the 6th Irish Wedding Awards

Two Donegal-based businesses secured significant wins at the sixth annual Irish Wedding Awards, underscoring the region's contribution to the thriving Irish wedding industry. The black-tie ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport celebrated industry growth, competitiveness, and commitment to client service.

Donegal Shines at the Irish Wedding Awards

The awards, dedicated to recognising individuals and businesses making wedding days memorable, witnessed Touch Of Venus Jewellery and Mark 2 Menswear from Donegal clinching coveted titles. While Touch Of Venus Jewellery won the Wedding Accessories Provider of the Year award, Mark 2 Menswear bagged the Groomswear Supplier of the Year award.

Prominent Mentions for Donegal Businesses

Donegal's presence at the awards didn't stop with the victories. Grá Events Donegal in Letterkenny earned a highly commended mention in the Event Decorator of the Year category. Similarly, Sinead Black Music from Letterkenny was highly commended in the Outstanding Wedding Supplier of the Year category.

A Celebration of the Wedding Industry

The awards were a grand celebration of the industry's growth and success. Hosted by Andrea Hayes, the event was a testament to the industry's dedication to delivering exceptional client service. The organizers extended hearty congratulations to all winners and those receiving high commendation, acknowledging their accomplishments in the industry.