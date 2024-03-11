Dominica Empowers Female Entrepreneurs: Major Boost from Small Business Support Unit

Tourism Minister Denise Charles-Pemberton, representing Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, announced significant financial and technical assistance to small businesses, spotlighting the empowerment of women entrepreneurs. During the Exceptional Women’s Award Ceremony, Charles-Pemberton revealed that 72 percent of the beneficiaries were women, highlighting the government's commitment to gender equality and economic prosperity.

Empowering Women in Business

The small business support unit's initiative aligns with the global theme ‘Invest in Women,’ focusing on providing necessary resources to micro and small business enterprises run by women. With a total disbursement of $15.6 million benefiting 309 clients, the focus areas include agro-processing, garment manufacturing, health & wellness, and food service. This move is part of the government's broader policy to offer low-interest loans to MSMEs, benefiting several women-owned businesses.

Support Beyond Finance

Beyond financial aid, the Bureau of Gender Affairs has been proactive in mobilizing resources to support women in agriculture with training, supplies, and equipment. A notable example includes the assistance provided to the Titiri Women’s Group of Layou, showcasing the government's multifaceted approach to empower women across different sectors.

A Celebration of Women's Achievements

The Exceptional Women’s Award Ceremony further recognized the achievements and contributions of women and groups in Dominica. Awardees like Stephanie Bella-Joachim and the Cochrane Women’s in Action Group exemplify the significant impact women have in their communities and industries. Minister of State Dr. Cassandra Williams highlighted these awardees as trailblazers who invest their time, resources, and expertise to make a tangible difference, perfectly embodying the theme of investing in women to accelerate progress.

As Dominica continues to champion women's empowerment through these initiatives, the implications for economic growth and societal advancement are profound. The government's dedication to creating an inclusive environment where women can thrive as entrepreneurs and leaders not only promotes gender equality but also paves the way for a more prosperous and equitable future for all. In recognizing and supporting the critical role women play in the economy, Dominica sets an inspiring example for other nations to follow in fostering sustainable development and inclusive prosperity.