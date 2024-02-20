Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar Tie the Knot in a Glittering Mumbai Ceremony

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal married her long-time boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai's Chembur on Monday. The event marked the culmination of several years of companionship, with the couple having gotten engaged in 2022. Amidst the joyous celebration, they shared their first moments as a married couple with the world, unveiling photographs that encapsulated their love and the traditional Maharashtrian customs they honored.

Celebrities Shower Blessings

The newlyweds' social media was flooded with congratulations from friends, family, and celebrities alike. Notable figures from the entertainment industry including Manu Punjabi, MTV fame Baseer, and Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam extended their best wishes, underscoring the couple's popularity and the support they have within the celebrity circle. Despite the outpouring of love, some detractors critiqued the couple's choice of wedding attire, sparking a mixed reaction online.

Embracing Tradition with a Touch of Personal Style

In a candid revelation before the wedding, Divya shared their approach to the big day, emphasizing comfort over convention. The couple's decision to wear coordinated outfits in shades of purple, blending traditional elements with their personal taste, stood out. Divya adorned a purple lehenga with a pink ombre effect and contrasting embroidery, paired with elaborate diamond and emerald jewelry, while Apurva complemented her in a matching purple kurta. Both wore Mundavalya, a traditional Marathi head accessory, signifying their respect for cultural traditions.

A Stress-Free Celebration

Divya Agarwal's approach to her wedding was refreshingly laid-back, focusing on the essence of their relationship rather than the minutiae of wedding planning. The couple's choice to have a simple yet meaningful ceremony on their home's terrace in Chembur was a testament to their desire for an intimate celebration. Divya's openness about their stress-free mindset and their willingness to embrace simplicity over extravagance added a unique charm to their nuptials, striking a chord with fans who admired their authenticity.

The wedding of Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar was not just a union of two souls but a celebration of love, tradition, and the joy of beginning a new chapter together. Despite the mixed reactions to their wedding attire, the couple's happiness and the outpouring of love from their well-wishers were palpable. As they step into this new journey, their story continues to inspire, reminding us that at the heart of every celebration is the love that binds us together.