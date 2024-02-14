Divalicious Drag Brunch and Chicago Restaurant Week: A Foodie's Guide to the City

This Sunday, February 24, 2024, the Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club will be hosting a Divalicious Drag Brunch that promises to be an unforgettable experience. Located in the heart of Chicago, this event is part of the city's vibrant food and entertainment scene.

A Feast for the Senses

The Kit Kat Lounge is known for its extensive menu, which includes antipasti, pizzas, pastas, and entrees. For seafood lovers, there's the octopus and calamari, while meat lovers can indulge in the wagyu meatballs. And let's not forget about dessert, with options like the Kit Kat Brownie Sundae and the Lemon Raspberry Tart.

But the food is just one part of the experience. The real star of the show is the drag performance, which features some of the city's most talented drag queens. The brunch theme changes regularly, with past events inspired by Mean Girls, Magic Mike, and Madonna.

Chicago Restaurant Week: Finding the Best Deals

If you're looking to explore Chicago's food scene further, be sure to check out Chicago Restaurant Week, which runs from January 19 to February 4. With hundreds of participating restaurants, it can be overwhelming to decide where to go. That's where a helpful Reddit user comes in, who has created a spreadsheet detailing the best and worst deals.

Some standout options include the $25 lunch at Girl & the Goat, which includes a starter, entree, and dessert, and the $48 dinner at Smyth, which includes a five-course tasting menu.

More Food and Drink Specials to Explore

If you can't make it to Chicago Restaurant Week, there are still plenty of food and drink specials to take advantage of. Marina's Bistro, for example, has started a weekly happy hour with half off drinks and appetizers on Tuesdays through Fridays from 4-6 pm.

And for those who are fans of SAVOR with Andrew, there's a giveaway for a Barbie screenplay book and a Maestro coffee-table book available for paid subscribers by January 20.

In conclusion, Chicago's food and entertainment scene is thriving, with options to suit every taste and budget. Whether you're in the mood for a drag brunch or a fancy dinner, there's something for everyone.

