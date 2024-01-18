Disneyland Resort Celebrates Valentine's Day with New Themed Popcorn Bucket

Valentine's Day at Disneyland Resort becomes more enchanting as it unveils a new popcorn bucket to mark the celebration. The Mickey-shaped bucket, a delightful blend of light pink and sparkly dark pink hues, is available for purchase at several locations within the esteemed resort. Capturing the spirit of love, it features silhouettes of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the iconic Disney duo, sharing a kiss and forming a heart with their hands.

Mesmerizing Design and Availability

The design extends to intricate details, including subtle sparkly pink polka-dots and an adjustable strap adorned with the same imagery of Mickey and Minnie. The strap also bears the Disney Parks wordmark, and hearts pierced by Cupid's arrows, adding to its charm. The popcorn bucket, limited to two per customer per transaction, also comes with popcorn included, making it a fitting treat for the romantic occasion.

Duration and Other Festive Offerings

The availability of this Valentine-themed popcorn bucket is expected to last through Valentine's Day 2024 or until supplies run out. This makes it a potential collector's item, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. Alongside this captivating novelty item, Disneyland Resort is also offering other Valentine's Day-themed food, beverages, and souvenirs during the festive period. These offerings are part of the resort's commitment to enhancing its guest experience with thematic elements that align with special occasions.

Disneyland's Tradition of Celebration

The launch of the Valentine's Day Mickey-shaped popcorn bucket continues Disneyland Resort's tradition of releasing commemorative items during festive seasons. It also underlines the resort's ability to infuse its offerings with creativity and whimsy, turning simple items like popcorn buckets into pieces of art that capture the imagination of its guests. Whether it's the Polka Dot Valentine Mickey-shaped Balloon Bucket or other holiday-themed food and beverage options, Disneyland Resort proves that celebrations at the park are always a magical affair.