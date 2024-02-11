Disaster to Wedded Bliss: Sprouse and Gardner's 'Beautiful Wedding' Sequel

Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner, the charismatic duo, are ready to captivate audiences once again in the hilarious and heartwarming sequel to 'Beautiful Disaster.' The film, titled 'Beautiful Wedding,' is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2024, after an initial plan to release it as a Paramount Plus original. This romantic comedy, rated TV-14, promises a tropical setting, new characters, and a healthy dose of laughter.

A Tropical Affair

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Sprouse and Gardner shared their experiences working together and with Roger Kumble, the director who also wrote and directed the first movie. This time around, Kumble takes the story to a tropical paradise, adding a touch of slapstick comedy to the mix. Gardner enthusiastically revealed, "It was a refreshing change from the intense emotions of the first film. The slapstick elements allowed us to explore our characters in a different light."

Sprouse agreed, adding, "The tropical location was a character in itself. It brought a certain vibrancy and energy to the film that you wouldn't get otherwise."

New Faces, Hilarious Moments

Joining Sprouse and Gardner is Busy Philipps, who portrays Regina's mom. The actors unanimously agreed that Philipps delivered some of the movie's most hilarious lines. When asked about their favorite scenes, both couldn't help but laugh as they reminisced about a particular moment involving Philipps and a mishap with a coconut.

A Wedding to Remember

With 'Beautiful Wedding' now having an exclusive theatrical window, viewers will need to head to the theaters to catch this highly anticipated sequel. Tickets are available for price comparisons and orders on Fandango.

From Disaster to Wedded Bliss: A Journey Worth Taking

As the curtains close on 'Beautiful Wedding,' it's clear that Sprouse and Gardner have once again crafted a story that resonates with audiences. The film's shift towards comedy, coupled with its stunning tropical backdrop and introduction of new characters, breathes fresh life into a beloved narrative.