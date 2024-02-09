Dirty Dancing Returns: Three Interactive Screenings at Exploration Place

Fans of the iconic 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" are in for a treat this February. Exploration Place in Wichita, Kansas, is hosting three immersive screenings of the classic coming-of-age story, complete with props, costumes, and dance lessons. The interactive events, taking place on February 16-18, will transport attendees back to the summer of 1963, when Baby first discovered her passion for dance and love at Kellerman's resort.

Advertisment

A Night of Nostalgia and Dance

Moviegoers can expect a night filled with laughter, singing, and dancing as they watch the beloved film unfold on the Exploration Place Dome Theater's massive screen. Upon arrival, each guest will receive a bag of props to use during the screening, encouraging a lively and engaging atmosphere. Attendees are also invited to dress up in costumes inspired by the film, allowing them to truly embody the characters and step into the world of "Dirty Dancing."

Before the show, guests can partake in a series of pre-screening activities designed to enhance their experience. Dance lessons will be offered in the Dome lobby, providing participants the opportunity to learn the famous moves made iconic by Johnny and Baby. Additionally, games, a photo booth, and a cash bar will be available, ensuring a memorable evening for all.

Advertisment

Embrace Your Inner Dancer

The event is targeted towards adults, as the film is rated PG-13. General admission tickets are priced at $20, while VIP tickets are available for $30, offering premium seating and additional perks. Exploration Place members can enjoy discounted ticket prices, adding an extra incentive to join the organization and support its mission to educate and engage the public in science and history.

As Exploration Place continues to expand its offerings beyond traditional museum exhibits, events like these interactive screenings serve as a testament to the institution's commitment to creating unique and engaging experiences for its community. By combining the timeless charm of "Dirty Dancing" with immersive activities, attendees are given the opportunity to step out of their everyday lives and into a world of romance, dance, and self-discovery.

Advertisment

Bringing Kellerman's Resort to Life

The interactive screenings of "Dirty Dancing" at Exploration Place promise to be a delightful journey through time, filled with laughter, dance, and nostalgia. As guests sing along to the film's memorable soundtrack and practice their dance moves, they will be transported back to Kellerman's resort, where love, passion, and the power of dance reign supreme.

So, this February, join the dance revolution at Exploration Place and experience the magic of "Dirty Dancing" like never before. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to the film, these interactive screenings are sure to provide an unforgettable night of entertainment that will have you dancing in the aisles and longing for the days of summer romance.

Dancing Through Time: 'Dirty Dancing' Returns for Three Interactive Screenings at Exploration Place

The stage is set for an extraordinary event at Exploration Place this February, as the iconic film "Dirty Dancing" comes to life in a series of interactive screenings. Moviegoers are invited to sing, dance, and immerse themselves in the story of Baby and Johnny, complete with props, costumes, and dance lessons. From February 16-18, the Exploration Place Dome Theater will be transformed into Kellerman's resort, where love, dance, and self-discovery await.