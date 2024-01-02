Dire Times in Rafah: Gazans Take Shelter in a Starving Zoo Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the city of Rafah, the people of Gaza are facing an unprecedented level of hardship that has driven them to seek shelter in a local zoo. The circumstances for the zoo’s inhabitants are equally worrisome; they are experiencing extreme starvation, with some even resorting to eating their own offspring due to the scarcity of food. This ongoing crisis has led to the daily death and illness of numerous animals.

Desperate Times in Rafah

The entire population of Gaza is grappling with crisis-level hunger, with limited access to food, medicine, power, and fuel in the shadow of the conflict. The situation has reached a critical point, with both animals and humans suffering from starvation and illness. Local authorities report that people have started camping between the cages of the Rafah zoo, living side by side with the starving animals.

The Human Toll of the Conflict

According to the health ministry in Gaza, the war with Israel has claimed the lives of at least 21,978 people in the Palestinian territory since it began. This figure is a stark reminder of the human cost of the conflict, which shows no signs of abating as 2024 unfolds.

The Economic Impact

The war has also had a significant impact on the economy. The Bank of Israel has been forced to reduce short-term borrowing rates for the first time in nearly four years due to the weakening economy and falling inflation. In an effort to support local dairy producers affected by the war, the Israeli government has approved a proposal to give them priority in the areas surrounding Gaza.