Dine for a Cause: Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant Supports PAWS Humane Society Fundraiser

WILMINGTON -- In a commendable act of community service, Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant is set to host a fundraiser on Wednesday, March 13, aimed at supporting the PAWS Humane Society, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to the humane treatment of animals. Patrons can contribute to the cause by dining in or carrying out from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., where 15% of their bill will be donated to PAWS when they present a fundraiser flyer, show a post from the PAWS Humane Society Facebook page, or simply mention the fundraiser to their server.

Empowering Animal Welfare

PAWS Humane Society, Inc. has been a beacon of hope for unwanted cats and dogs, striving to find them loving, forever homes through adoptions. Besides adoptions, PAWS is committed to making a positive impact on animals' lives through education and resources, including hosting the Rascal Unit, a mobile vet spay/neuter clinic, four times this year. The upcoming fundraiser at Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant offers a unique opportunity for the community to support PAWS's noble cause of reducing animal overpopulation and ensuring the humane treatment of our furry friends.

How to Participate

Community members eager to support this cause can pick up a fundraiser flyer at Weathervane Cleaners, located at 156 E. Main St., Wilmington, or download and print one from the PAWS Facebook page. A glimpse of the menu for Fiesta Veracruz, located at 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, is available for those interested in planning their meal ahead of time. This event not only promises a delicious dining experience but also the satisfaction of contributing to a worthy cause.

Volunteer Efforts and Community Support

PAWS Humane Society, Inc., primarily led by volunteers, operates a shelter to house cats and dogs while working tirelessly to find them permanent homes. The organization's reliance on donations and fundraisers like the one hosted by Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant is crucial for its operations. Both entities encourage community members to dine out for the animals, highlighting the importance of public support in ensuring the success of their initiatives.

As the fundraiser day approaches, Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant and PAWS Humane Society, Inc. stand united in their call to the community for support. This partnership exemplifies how businesses and non-profit organizations can come together to make a significant impact on societal issues, in this case, animal welfare. By choosing to participate in this event, community members can enjoy a meal while contributing to a cause that promises better lives for animals in need.