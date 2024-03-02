Dine-and-Dash Fail: Women Return for Forgotten Keys and Face Public Judgment

Of all the ways to be a pain to the hospitality industry, not paying for the goods or services you receive has to be one of the worst. It's often not just the businesses in question that take a hit, but the employees who helped you out as well. It should go without saying that you shouldn't stay at a hotel or eat at a restaurant if you can't afford it, but unfortunately, that doesn't stop some entitled customers. At least some people face the consequences of their actions, as with one embarrassing video that has attracted attention on Twitter. In it, a group of women attempt to dine and dash but then swiftly return to their table after one of them forgets her keys. The group didn't just end up paying the check -- they received the judgment of strangers on the internet as well. Let's hope that they learned their lesson.