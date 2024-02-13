Dictionary.com Adds 1,700+ Words Reflecting Modern Trends and Anxieties

In a testament to the ever-evolving nature of language, Dictionary.com announced the addition of 327 new entries, 173 new definitions for existing entries, and 1,228 revised definitions on February 13, 2024. The latest update sees over 1,700 new words and phrases incorporated into the lexicon, reflecting trends and anxieties across various domains such as pop culture, science, fashion, entertainment, sports, health and wellness, economics and finance, and climate.

Advertisment

Decoding the Zeitgeist: A Lexicon for Modern Times

The new additions to the dictionary offer valuable insights into contemporary culture and society. Among the most notable entries are terms like "greedflation," a portmanteau of greed and inflation, which highlights corporate profiteering amidst rising prices; "girl dinner," a gathering of women to celebrate friendship and empowerment; "bed rotting," a humorous descriptor for spending excessive time in bed due to stress or fatigue; and "Barbiecore," an aesthetic trend inspired by the iconic Barbie doll, characterized by bright colors and bold fashion choices.

Navigating the Intersection of Language and Ecology

Advertisment

Climate-related terms have also made their way into the updated dictionary, reflecting growing concerns about the environment. Words like "climate breakdown," "code red" (referring to the IPCC's warning about the climate crisis), and "rewilding" (the restoration of ecosystems to their natural state) are now officially recognized, helping to articulate the complex issues surrounding climate change and fostering a better understanding of the global ecological landscape.

Embracing the Nuances of Modern Living

The latest additions to Dictionary.com also include words that encapsulate the complexities and quirks of modern life. For instance, "slow fashion," which emphasizes sustainability, ethical production, and quality over fast-paced trend cycles; "fire tornado," a rare meteorological phenomenon caused by intense heat and turbulent winds; "sound bath," a therapeutic practice involving immersion in sound waves for relaxation and healing; and "skiplagging," the controversial practice of booking flights with layovers and intentionally missing the connecting flights to save money.

Advertisment

By incorporating these new words and definitions, Dictionary.com aims to support learning, facilitate cultural understanding, and showcase the intricate relationship between language and society. The updates serve as a reminder that language is a living entity, constantly evolving to reflect the world around us.

In the words of John Kelly, Senior Research Editor at Dictionary.com, "The English language is constantly changing, and we strive to capture its ongoing evolution. Our latest update includes words that reflect the current zeitgeist, from emerging trends in fashion and pop culture to pressing issues like climate change and mental health."

As we navigate the rapidly-changing cultural landscape, the new entries in Dictionary.com's lexicon offer a valuable resource for understanding and engaging with the world around us. By embracing the ever-evolving nature of language, we can better appreciate the rich tapestry of human experience and adapt to the challenges and opportunities that arise in our increasingly interconnected world.