Dhiraagu Enhances Care Society's Vocational Training for Disabled Youth

Dhiraagu has recently announced its continued support for the Care Society's vocational training program, designed to empower young adults with disabilities by equipping them with essential skills for independence. This year's program, which began on March 23, 2024, aims to nurture basic computer literacy, cooking, and arts and crafts skills among its 27 enrolled students. Dhiraagu's contribution will facilitate the acquisition of educational materials, furthering the program's mission to foster a self-reliant community.

Advertisment

Commitment to Empowerment

Since 2018, Dhiraagu has been a steadfast supporter of the Care Society's Vocational Training Unit. The program's primary goal is to create an environment where young adults with disabilities can flourish independently. Through the development of practical skills, the training aims to enhance the participants' ability to contribute meaningfully to society. Dhiraagu's involvement underscores its commitment to inclusivity and support for individuals with disabilities, aligning with its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Notable Progress and Impact

Advertisment

According to Care Society, the vocational training program has made significant strides in fostering personal development among its participants. An impressive 81 percent progress rate has been recorded in student reports, highlighting advancements in communication, social interactions, and independence. This progress not only benefits the students personally but also contributes to a more inclusive and understanding community, breaking down barriers faced by individuals with disabilities.

Building a Self-Sustaining Community

The vocational training program is more than just an educational initiative; it's a stepping stone towards building a self-sustaining and empowered community. By focusing on practical skills that are often overlooked, the program prepares its students for a variety of challenges and opportunities. Dhiraagu's support plays a vital role in this mission, providing the necessary resources to ensure the program's success and the students' future achievements.

The partnership between Dhiraagu and the Care Society exemplifies how corporate entities can contribute to societal welfare, particularly in supporting vulnerable groups. The vocational training program's ongoing success not only reflects the dedication of its participants and organizers but also highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in creating inclusive opportunities for all.