Lifestyle

Devizes Named One of UK’s Prettiest Rural Destinations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
The quaint market town of Devizes, nestled in the heart of Wiltshire, has earned the distinction of being one of the United Kingdom’s most enchanting rural destinations. The accolade was bestowed upon it by a national newspaper, Express, in a feature published on New Year’s Eve. The piece painted Devizes as the West Country’s ‘best kept secret,’ a description that resonates with the town’s quiet charm and understated beauty.

A Haven for Independent Shops

Devizes’ streets, lined with a diverse assortment of independent shops, are among its most captivating features. These establishments, each unique in its offerings, were highlighted for their distinctiveness and the fervent local support they receive. The town’s thriving market adds to its allure, fostering a vibrant, community-centric atmosphere that’s hard to resist.

Scenic Walks and Breathtaking Landscapes

For those who appreciate the great outdoors, Devizes offers ample opportunities for leisurely strolls and invigorating hikes. The Kennet and Avon Canal, with its scenic walk leading to the impressive Caen Hill Locks, is one such attraction that holds irresistible appeal for both locals and tourists.

Adding to the town’s charm is its location. Tucked away on the edge of Salisbury Plain and the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Devizes is surrounded by epic landscapes, rolling hills, and tranquil canals. The serene vistas and picturesque scenery serve as a constant reminder of the town’s proximity to some of the UK’s most stunning natural attractions.

Devizes: An Exemplary Rural Destination

The recognition from Express is not the first for Devizes. Previously, in 2021, The London Economic rated it as the top place to live for people looking for a rural escape. This recent accolade reaffirms Devizes’ standing as an exemplary rural destination in the UK. With its unique character, natural beauty, and strong sense of community, Devizes truly embodies the quintessential charm of the British countryside.

Lifestyle Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

