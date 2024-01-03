Designing Homes with Personality: A Guide to Personalized Renovations

Every home tells a story, and interior designers Yasmine Ghoniem and Brendan Wong are helping homeowners weave their narratives into their living spaces. They provide practical and creative tips to renovate homes with personality and flair, emphasizing the need to design for personal taste rather than potential resale value.

Unleashing the Potential of Ceilings

The ceiling, often an underutilized canvas for creativity, can transform a room’s ambiance. Ghoniem suggests this as an opportunity for homeowners to experiment with colors and textures. She shares an example of a dining room ceiling painted deep eggplant with a polished plaster finish, which became the space’s focal point.

The Revival of Wallpaper

Wallpaper, too, can add a sense of cohesion to a room. Ghoniem recommends using it on both ceilings and walls to create a unified design. The resurgence of wallpaper allows for a wide range of patterns and textures that can inject personality into any space.

Exploring the Spectrum with Paint

Wong advises homeowners not to shy away from experimenting with paint colors. Deeper or darker shades can add warmth and comfort to a room. The bathroom, often a blank canvas, is ripe for customization with bold colors, textured wall coverings, or halfway tiling with painted areas above. This technique was demonstrated by Mark and Mike from Melbourne, who renovated their ensuite bathroom with an art deco theme, using bold colors and brass fittings to extend the character of their home.

A Warm Welcome at Your Doorstep

Revamping the front door can also make a significant impact. Ghoniem suggests making it tactile and reflective of the homeowner’s personality. This smaller project can be a fun and rewarding way to personalize a home.

Setting the Ambiance with Lighting

For those unable to paint or wallpaper, Ghoniem recommends experimenting with lighting. A combination of wall, floor, and table lamps can achieve the desired ambiance. This approach allows homeowners to manipulate mood and perception within their living spaces, offering an alternative way to personalize without significant structural changes.

These insights and tips from Ghoniem and Wong offer homeowners the tools to transform their homes, reflecting their identity and style, without undergoing extensive renovations. After all, a home should be a personal sanctuary that tells the story of those who inhabit it.