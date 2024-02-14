Denny's Grand Slam Day: Penticton Community Unites to Raise Over $3,000 for Women in Need

Denny's Grand Slam Day: A Heartwarming Success in Penticton

February 14, 2024 - Penticton, BC: In a remarkable show of community support, Denny's in Penticton managed to raise over $3,000 for the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society (SOWINS) during their recent Grand Slam Day event. The proceeds, which will significantly contribute to the society's efforts to help women in need, were collected by selling over 600 Grand Slam breakfasts at a special price of $4.99 each.

A Day of Generosity and Giving

The event, which took place on Valentine's Day, was more than just a fundraiser; it was a testament to the power of community and the collective desire to make a difference. Denny's Grand Slam Day was part of the seventh annual Loving Mugs Chili Cookoff, hosted by the Penticton Art Gallery. The atmosphere was electric, with locals coming together to enjoy some delicious chili samples, served by Chy Brown and Kelly Adams from Highway 97 Brewing Co.

The highlight of the day, however, was undoubtedly the outpouring of support for SOWINS. Denny's Penticton General Manager, Jody McMullen, expressed his gratitude towards the community, stating, "We are incredibly thankful to everyone who came out to support this important cause. It's truly amazing to see how our community comes together to support local women in need."

A Helping Hand for South Okanagan Women in Needs Society

SOWINS is an organization dedicated to helping women who are leaving a life of abuse and violence. Their mission is to provide safe and supportive housing, education, and resources to empower women and help them rebuild their lives. The funds raised during Denny's Grand Slam Day will go a long way in supporting these efforts.

Executive Director of SOWINS, Jenny Neufeld, was visibly moved by the community's support. "We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown by Denny's and the community. These funds will make a significant difference in the lives of the women we serve."

Looking Ahead: A Community United in Support

As the event came to a close, it was clear that Denny's Grand Slam Day had not only raised much-needed funds for SOWINS, but also brought the community closer together. The spirit of generosity and support was palpable, and it served as a reminder of the power of community to effect positive change.

With events like Denny's Grand Slam Day, the future is looking brighter for the women of South Okanagan who are in need of a helping hand. As the community continues to rally around organizations like SOWINS, there is hope that more lives will be transformed and that the cycle of abuse and violence can be broken.

As we move forward, let us continue to support one another and work towards a brighter, more compassionate future for all.