Denny's Grand Slam Day: A Heartwarming Fundraiser for South Okanagan Women in Needs

Penticton's Denny's restaurant has once again proven that breakfast can be a powerful force for change. On February 14th, 2024, the recently renovated location hosted a Grand Slam Day, serving up 610 breakfasts in just 8 hours and raising over $3,000 for the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society (SOWINS).

A Grand Gesture for a Noble Cause

The event, held on Valentine's Day, aimed to support individuals leaving abusive situations. Priced at $4.99 per Grand Slam breakfast, all proceeds from the event went directly to SOWINS, a local organization dedicated to providing shelter, support, and resources to women and children in need.

Community, Staff, and SOWINS Unite

The successful fundraiser was made possible by the combined efforts of the Penticton community, Denny's staff, and SOWINS board members. The outpouring of support demonstrated the power of unity and the shared commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

The Ripple Effect of Generosity

Following the success of the Grand Slam Day, the next fundraiser for SOWINS is Bounce Radio's Have a Heart Radiothon. In a show of solidarity, an anonymous donor has pledged to match donations up to $10,000, further amplifying the impact of the community's generosity.

In a world where love and compassion are sometimes overshadowed by darker news, Penticton's Denny's Grand Slam Day serves as a reminder that even the simplest of gestures – like sharing a hearty breakfast – can make a significant difference in the lives of others. By coming together as a community, we can continue to foster hope, healing, and resilience for those in need.

