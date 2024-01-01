en English
Lifestyle

Decoding Hollywood’s Unique Baby Names of 2023

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Decoding Hollywood’s Unique Baby Names of 2023

As we step into the new year, it’s time to look back at some of the unique and intriguing names that Hollywood celebrities chose for their newborns in 2023. This trend, a blend of homage, creativity, and personal significance, has resulted in a variety of distinctive monikers that have piqued public interest.

Breaking New Ground with Unique Names

The year saw an array of intriguing names, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son, Riot Rose, and their older son, RZA Athelston, a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA. Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, and her partner Ben Smith Petersen, named their daughter Tupelo Storm, echoing the King’s roots in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Names Bearing Cultural Significance

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas opted for the name Luai for their son, a name that means ‘shield’ or ‘protector’ in Arabic. The name Techno Tau Mechanicus was chosen by Grimes and Elon Musk for their third child, reflecting both the couple’s affinity for technology and Musk’s birth date, signified by the Greek letter Tau representing two times pi (6.28).

Familial Echoes and Personal Significance

Adding to the list of distinctive names, Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman chose Sky Safir for their son. Romeo Miller and Drew Sangster’s daughter was named Winter Snoh, and Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers named their daughter Kilmer Dove, a moniker that holds personal familial significance. Derek and Hannah Jeter’s son was named Kaius Green, with ‘Green’ tracing back to the first documented Jeter during the time of slavery.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir named their daughter Iceland, complementing her older brother named Ice. Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s son was named Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton, and Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s daughter was christened Matilda Carmine Richie, a name they had chosen early in their relationship.

As we welcome 2024, it’s intriguing to anticipate what new, unique, and potentially trendsetting names Hollywood’s expecting parents will bestow upon their offspring.

Lifestyle
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

