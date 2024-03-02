Decades of Dedication: Vanessa and Alan Bushell Retire from Pembrokeshire Cubs Leadership

In an emotional ceremony last month, Vanessa and Alan Bushell, the heart and soul behind Goodwick Cubs, bid farewell to their roles as leaders, marking the end of an era for Pembrokeshire's youth. Known affectionately as Akela and Alan, the couple has dedicated decades to guiding and inspiring hundreds of children through their formative years. Their retirement was celebrated with gifts and heartfelt thanks from the cubs they mentored, underlining the profound impact they've had on the community.

Trailblazers in Youth Development

Vanessa stepped into the role of a leader in 1977, initially volunteering to fulfill her Queen's Guide Award requirements. Her journey with the Goodwick Cubs soon transformed into a lifelong passion. Alan, on the other hand, officially became an assistant scout leader in 1996, although his involvement with the group predates this title. Together, they have not only been a guiding light for the youth of north Pembrokeshire but have also been instrumental in the growth and success of the Goodwick Sea Scout Group.

Handing Over the Baton

As Vanessa and Alan step down, the community and the cubs they've nurtured over the years face a bittersweet transition. Michael Annis steps into the role of Akela, tasked with continuing the legacy of his predecessors. The transition has been met with optimism, as parents and community members express their gratitude towards Vanessa and Alan for their selfless dedication and welcome Annis with open arms. The couple's retirement is seen not as an end, but as a well-deserved rest following decades of commitment to the development of Pembrokeshire's youth.

Looking Towards the Future

The Goodwick Sea Scout Group, home to Beavers, Cubs, and Sea Scouts, remains a vibrant community fixture, with plans to expand its reach by exploring the potential for a new Squirrels group for four to five-year-olds. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to youth development in Pembrokeshire, a testament to the solid foundation laid by Vanessa and Alan. As they embark on a new chapter, their legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of scouting in the region.

Their story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact dedicated individuals can have on their communities. Vanessa and Alan Bushell's journey with the Goodwick Cubs may have come to a close, but their influence will resonate for generations to come, shaping the lives of Pembrokeshire's youth in profound ways.