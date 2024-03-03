Decades of Dedication: Bob Barrage Passes Scoutmaster Torch to Brian Poprik

For nearly six decades, Bob Barrage has been an integral part of Cub Scouts, evolving from a reluctant third-grader to a revered Scoutmaster of Troop 186. His journey, highlighted by the mentorship of over 300 Scouts and guiding 93 to achieve Eagle Scout rank, marks the end of an era as he steps down. Barrage, however, is not leaving the fold entirely; he will now assist the new Scoutmaster, Brian Poprik, a product of Barrage's own nurturing within the scouting community.

Leadership Transition

Barrage's transition from Scoutmaster to mentor reflects his enduring commitment to scouting. Having led Troop 186 for 29 years, his influence shapes the troop's culture and practices. Poprik, the new leader, acknowledges Barrage's profound impact on his leadership style, emphasizing learning through experience while providing necessary guidance. This mentorship dynamic ensures the continuity of Barrage's legacy within the troop, which continues to meet at Blessed Sacrament Church, welcoming boys aged 11 to 18.

Teaching Through Experience

A memorable incident during a 2018 summer camp underlines Barrage's effective leadership approach. Faced with a sudden storm while on an outpost trip, the Scouts, instead of panicking, demonstrated resilience and teamwork, skills instilled in them by Barrage. This experience not only brought the troop closer but also exemplified the real-world application of scouting values such as good citizenship and problem-solving. Barrage's philosophy of learning through doing has evidently equipped his Scouts with the skills to navigate challenges confidently.

Preserving Scouting Heritage

Barrage's commitment to scouting extends beyond his leadership roles. His plan to donate over 300 scouting-related items to the Alle-Kiski Heritage Museum's upcoming exhibit reflects his dedication to preserving and sharing the history and values of scouting with the community. This gesture ensures that the lessons and experiences offered by scouting remain accessible to future generations, inspiring continued participation in the scouting movement.

As Barrage steps back, his legacy within Troop 186 and the broader scouting community endures through the lives he has touched and the values he has imparted. His belief in the power of hands-on learning and character over reputation continues to resonate, underscoring the timeless relevance of scouting principles in shaping responsible, capable individuals. With Poprik at the helm, Barrage's influence remains a guiding force, promising a future for Troop 186 that is both respectful of its rich past and adaptive to the challenges ahead.