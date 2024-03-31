Deaf American Photographer and Miss Deaf Vietnam: A Love Story Beyond Silence

Jose Saldana, a deaf American photographer, embarked on a life-changing journey to Vietnam in 2019, where he met Anh, crowned Miss Deaf Vietnam in 2015. Their encounter, initially marked by Anh's reluctance, blossomed into an enduring love story, overcoming the challenges of long-distance communication and the global pandemic. Through persistence, shared laughter, and mutual aspirations, they forged a deep connection, leading to their marriage in Vietnam in 2023. Now, the couple looks forward to a future in the U.S., united in their desire to support and empower the deaf and disabled community.