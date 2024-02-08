DC Kwame Kwakye Honors National Chief Imam with Media Personality Award

In a heartwarming gesture of gratitude and respect, ace broadcast journalist and author DC Kwame Kwakye presented his 2023/24 Media Personality Award to the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu. The presentation took place on Thursday, 8th February 2024, at the Chief Imam's residence in Fadama.

A Tribute Born Out of Gratitude

DC Kwakye, a distinguished figure in Ghanaian media, has long been an advocate for fatherhood and a beacon of inspiration in his field. His recent accolade from the EZone Media Network for the Central Region served as a testament to his dedication and hard work. However, it was the blessings of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu, that Kwakye credited as a crucial part of his success.

To express his appreciation, Kwakye presented the revered leader with his Media Personality Award. This gesture was not only a sign of respect but also a reflection of the deep bond that had formed between the two men.

A Connection Forged in Faith and Fatherhood

The connection between Kwakye and the Chief Imam was further strengthened last year when Kwakye presented the religious leader with a copy of his book 'Beyond Fatherhood: Changing The Narrative'. This work, a passionate exploration of fatherhood and its role in society, resonated deeply with the Chief Imam.

During his visit, Kwakye also acknowledged the support of his tailor, Iddi Iddrisu, and a relative of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Baba Commenda. This acknowledgment served as a reminder of the importance of community and the role that individuals can play in each other's lives.

Blessings, Prayers, and Gratitude

Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, in his humble and gracious manner, expressed his gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him by DC Kwakye. He offered prayers for Kwakye's continued blessings and guidance, emphasizing the importance of faith and spiritual well-being in one's life.

The visit concluded with prayers and a gift from the Chief Imam's elder wife, Hajiya Umma Amarya. Alhaji Baba Commenda, a constant presence throughout the event, accompanied Kwakye during the visit.