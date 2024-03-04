Daylight Savings and Lib's Dairy Treats Kickstart Spring in Maine: A Duo of Seasonal Shifts

Even though it feels like we just started the era of seasonal depression and prepared for the harsh chill and snow-filled thrill of winter not too long ago, this weekend, that all comes to an end. Because, as highlighted before, this Saturday night/into Sunday morning, at 2a (technically on Sunday, March 10), we time-travel ahead an hour and go right to 3a, triggering the beginning of Daylight Savings Time, taking one step closer to tourist season, and prepping to live our best Northern New England spring and summer lives.

And, while that's upsetting to some New Englanders who look forward snowy mountain activities like skiing, boarding, snowmobiling, sledding, snowball fights and more, the rest are salivating over the thought of having sunlight later into the day, cookouts, beach sessions, sunkissed skin and more.

Daylight Savings: A Welcome Change?

With the onset of Daylight Savings Time, residents and visitors in Maine are poised to enjoy longer days, offering more opportunities for outdoor activities and social gatherings. This shift not only marks a transition in the season but also impacts the mood and lifestyle of those eager to leave behind the cold and embrace the warmth. The anticipation of sunlight stretching into the evening hours brings with it plans for barbecues, beach outings, and enjoying the scenic beauty that Northern New England has to offer.

Lib's Dairy Treats Springs into Season

Just a week after executing their final winter pop up date of the year on Saturday, February 24, Lib's Dairy Treats in Portland, Maine, announced their official 2024 season opening date, and it's coming up quicker than any of us could have imagined or prepared for. It's already time to gear up for another season of pup cups, fro-yo, soft serve, homemade ice cream cookie sandwiches, and more, starting this Saturday, March 9! And, honestly, a Mainer named Dan Sonenberg may have said it best for all of us when commenting on the Facebook post of Lib's announcement of their season opening date.

Community and Commerce: Embracing Seasonal Shifts

The duality of Daylight Savings Time and the reopening of Lib's Dairy Treats underscores a broader theme of change and adaptation. As the community shifts from winter to spring, there's a tangible sense of excitement and renewal. Local businesses like Lib's play a significant role in this transition, offering not just sweet treats, but also a sense of normalcy and continuity in the face of seasonal changes. The community's response, from eager anticipation to active engagement, highlights the importance of these events in shaping the social and economic landscape of the area.

The transition into Daylight Savings Time coupled with the seasonal reopening of a beloved local business signals more than just a change in weather; it signifies a shift in lifestyle, mood, and community activities. As Maine residents and visitors alike prepare to enjoy all that spring and summer have to offer, these events serve as a reminder of the cyclical nature of life and the joy found in embracing each new season. This weekend marks the beginning of a period filled with light, warmth, and the simple pleasures that come with the changing seasons.