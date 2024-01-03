en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Darcey Silva Revives Twin Wedding Dream with Private Ceremony

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Darcey Silva Revives Twin Wedding Dream with Private Ceremony

Reality television star Darcey Silva, beloved for her role on ‘Darcey & Stacey,’ experienced a roller coaster of emotions in the recently concluded Season 4. She witnessed her sister Stacey Silva’s nuptials to Florian Rusev while nursing the wounds of her own breakup. However, in a turn of events, Darcey reconciled with her ex-partner Georgi Rusev and took the matrimonial plunge in a private ceremony held on November 11, 2023, at her father’s estate in Connecticut.

An Intimate Affair

The wedding date was no random choice but a heartfelt tribute to Darcey’s late brother Michael, who held significant life events on the 11th day of different months. The intimate wedding, attended by a close-knit group of 15 guests and officiated by a family friend, was a serene and private affair.

For her special day, Darcey donned a custom couture gown by designer Katerina Bocci, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion. Despite the private nature of the ceremony, Darcey ensured that the event was nothing short of a fairytale, with every detail meticulously planned and executed.

Plans for a Grand Celebration

However, the celebration does not end there. Darcey harbors dreams of a grander celebration in Europe. She and Georgi, along with Stacey and Florian, are planning a larger ‘fairytale’ wedding and vow renewal. This upcoming event is not just a celebration of their love, but also the realization of Darcey’s long-held dream of a twin wedding.

The aspiration for a twin wedding initially seemed dashed when Darcey split from Georgi. However, their reconciliation and subsequent wedding have breathed new life into this dream. As they plan for the grand European celebration, fans around the world wait with bated breath to witness what promises to be a spectacle of love and unity.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
56 seconds ago
Operation Transformation: Five Brave Individuals Embark on a Health and Lifestyle Overhaul
In a riveting blend of courage, resilience and determination, five individuals from across Ireland are embarking on a transformative journey in a bid to reclaim their health and redefine their lives. These brave souls are the featured participants of the 17th season of the RTE One show, Operation Transformation, hosted by Kathryn Thomas. Embodying a
Operation Transformation: Five Brave Individuals Embark on a Health and Lifestyle Overhaul
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours
11 mins ago
RegCakes Reopens at New Savoy Location with Regular Hours
The 1980s Tag Heuer Formula 1 Watch: A Nostalgic Resurgence Amid Strategic Dilemmas
13 mins ago
The 1980s Tag Heuer Formula 1 Watch: A Nostalgic Resurgence Amid Strategic Dilemmas
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
3 mins ago
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
Reality Show Couple Trey and Riah Welcome Their Firstborn, Lailanni Brunson
10 mins ago
Reality Show Couple Trey and Riah Welcome Their Firstborn, Lailanni Brunson
Sheep on the Loose: A Curious Case for the Niagara Falls Police Department
11 mins ago
Sheep on the Loose: A Curious Case for the Niagara Falls Police Department
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
24 seconds
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
24 seconds
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
30 seconds
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
30 seconds
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship
48 seconds
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship
Operation Transformation: Five Brave Individuals Embark on a Health and Lifestyle Overhaul
56 seconds
Operation Transformation: Five Brave Individuals Embark on a Health and Lifestyle Overhaul
Albany 2024: Tension Marks The Start of Legislative Sessions Amidst Hochul's Vetoes
1 min
Albany 2024: Tension Marks The Start of Legislative Sessions Amidst Hochul's Vetoes
Doula Programs: The US's New Front in the Fight Against Rising Maternal Mortality
3 mins
Doula Programs: The US's New Front in the Fight Against Rising Maternal Mortality
Matthew Slater: An Unforgettable Legacy in the NFL and Potential Hall of Fame Induction
3 mins
Matthew Slater: An Unforgettable Legacy in the NFL and Potential Hall of Fame Induction
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
37 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
49 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app