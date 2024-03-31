Danica Sotto Supports Marc Pingris Amid Cheating Allegations, Celebrates Easter in Pangasinan

MANILA -- In the face of swirling controversy, actress Danica Sotto, together with her husband, basketball player Marc Pingris, and their family, chose to celebrate Easter Sunday in Pangasinan, Marc's hometown. Despite recent allegations of cheating involving Pingris and actress Kim Rodriguez, the family's Easter celebration was filled with joy, as shared by Danica Sotto through a series of photos on social media.

Family Bonding Amid Controversy

The photographs revealed a day packed with beach volleyball, billiards, and precious family moments, clearly showing Sotto's unwavering support for her husband amidst the controversy. Pingris has vocally denied the allegations, stating, "Walang katotohanan ang mga lumalabas na balita tungkol sa amin ni Ms. Kim Rodriguez. Walang namamagitan sa amin dalawa gaya ng sinasabi ng ibang tao." He further clarified that his only interaction with Rodriguez was during a basketball event, where she was the team's muse, emphasizing, "Okay kami ng pamilya ko," and requesting respect to protect their children from the rumors.

Public Statements and Denials

Both Pingris and Rodriguez have publicly denied the allegations, with Rodriguez addressing the rumors by stating that their matching backgrounds in certain photos were coincidental. The couple, who celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on March 3, 2024, have received support from fans and have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other, asking for respect and privacy during this challenging time. Their managers have also spoken out, echoing the sentiments of their clients and urging the public to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors.

Continuing Life with Positivity

Despite the controversy, Sotto's decision to share their family's Easter celebration highlights their effort to maintain normalcy and focus on their bond as a family. This public display of unity serves as a strong statement against the rumors, demonstrating their resilience and commitment to each other. As they navigate through these allegations, the couple's priority remains their family's well-being and privacy.

While the truth behind the allegations remains a topic of public speculation, Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris's approach to dealing with the controversy underscores the importance they place on family and personal integrity. Their situation serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by public figures and the impact of rumors on their personal lives. As the couple moves forward, their fans and the public await further developments, hoping for resolution and peace for all parties involved.