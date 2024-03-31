Danica McKellar Embraces Faith, Credits Candace Cameron Bure for Spiritual Awakening

Two years after being introduced to faith by Candace Cameron Bure, actress Danica McKellar shares her transformative journey and hopes for global openness to God's love. In 2022, during a Palm Sunday service at Shepherd Church, McKellar experienced a profound spiritual awakening that has since deeply influenced her life and perspective. Today, as she prepares to celebrate Easter, McKellar reflects on the power of faith and the importance of redemption and rebirth.

A Journey to Faith

McKellar's path to discovering her faith began unexpectedly when Bure invited her to a Palm Sunday service. The experience at Shepherd Church, marked by the Passion Play, left an indelible mark on her, prompting an immediate and lasting transformation in her belief system. McKellar describes this moment as being filled with peace and a newfound understanding of the Holy Spirit, which has sustained her over the past two years. This Easter, McKellar looks forward to celebrating with her family, including her son Draco, in San Diego, embracing both the religious and secular aspects of the holiday.

Sharing the Gift of Faith

Since her spiritual awakening, McKellar has made efforts to share her faith journey with those around her, including her teenage son and wider family. The journey has been one of gentle influence, with McKellar hoping to gradually inspire her loved ones through her own transformation and happiness. This Easter is particularly significant for McKellar as she plans to read the Bible in its entirety for the second time, further deepening her connection to her faith and the story of resurrection that Easter symbolizes.

Reflections on Redemption and Rebirth

McKellar's story is a powerful testament to the impact of faith and the transformative potential of being open to God's love. As she continues to navigate her spiritual journey, McKellar expresses gratitude for the support network that has emerged around her, including her involvement with the Great American Family Channel, which aligns with her values and beliefs. Her experience underscores the themes of redemption and rebirth that are central to Easter, serving as a reminder of the profound changes that faith can bring into one's life.