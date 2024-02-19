Dancing Through the Darkness: Gabriel Ogaldez's Journey from Veteran to Salsa Promoter in Albuquerque

In the heart of Albuquerque, N.M., a unique beat reverberates through the streets, a rhythm that's more than just music—it's a lifeline. Gabriel Ogaldez, a 22-year veteran of the US Armed Forces, has turned his battle with depression, anxiety, stress, and PTSD into a mission of healing and unity through the power of salsa dancing. 'On the One Latin Dance Promotions,' Ogaldez's brainchild, is not just about teaching steps but about fostering a community where the mind and body can dance away their burdens.

Advertisment

A Step Towards Healing

'On the One Latin Dance Promotions' emerged from Ogaldez's personal struggle with mental health issues. Seeking solace in the rhythm and connection of dance, he discovered salsa as not just a hobby but a therapeutic outlet. Albuquerque, with its diverse cultural tapestry, provided the perfect backdrop for his initiative. Ogaldez started by scouting venues that prioritized safety and comfort, laying the foundation for a dance community centered around well-being. Today, the organization hosts regular salsa nights at local favorites such as Sobremesa Brewery and the Q Bar Lounge at Hotel Albuquerque. These events are more than just social gatherings; they are sanctuaries where individuals from all walks of life can find peace and joy.

The Rhythm of Community

Advertisment

At the core of 'On the One Latin Dance Promotions' is the belief in dance as a unifying force. DJ Gabriel Goza, a regular at these events, notes the transformative power of music and dance in breaking down barriers and fostering connections. Unlike typical nightclub scenes, Ogaldez's events are designed to be safe spaces where people can genuinely engage with one another, free from the usual stresses of life. This emphasis on community and support is further exemplified by the organization's offer of free Uber rides to participants, ensuring everyone's safety and making mental wellness accessible to all.

Dancing Beyond the Dance Floor

The impact of Ogaldez's work transcends the dance floor. By creating an environment where people feel welcomed and valued, 'On the One Latin Dance Promotions' addresses the often-overlooked aspect of mental health: social connection. Participants leave not just with new dance moves but with a renewed sense of belonging and happiness. Ogaldez's vision is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance, demonstrating how the arts, and specifically dance, can be a vital tool in the fight against mental health challenges.

In Albuquerque, a city known for its vibrant culture and arts scene, Gabriel Ogaldez and 'On the One Latin Dance Promotions' have carved out a space where rhythm and healing go hand in hand. Through the universal language of dance, Ogaldez has created a movement that not only celebrates the joy of salsa but also highlights the importance of mental wellness and community support. It's a reminder that sometimes, the path to healing begins with taking the first step—on the dance floor.