Lifestyle

DAMAC Properties Unveils First Apartment Complex in DAMAC Lagoons with Array of Amenities

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
DAMAC Properties Unveils First Apartment Complex in DAMAC Lagoons with Array of Amenities

In a recent development in the UAE’s real estate sector, DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury property developer, has unveiled its first apartment complex in the new master community, DAMAC Lagoons. The complex, named DAMAC Lagoon Views, will house one- and two-bedroom apartments stretched across seven levels, including the ground floor.

Mediterranean-Themed Community with Impressive Amenities

The community, designed with a Mediterranean theme, will offer an array of amenities aimed at leisure and recreation. Residents will be treated to beauty hills, a honey bar offering wellness products, hammocks suspended over lagoons, and an outdoor spa. An aqua boho lounge and a volcanic stone park are other notable features that add to the allure of the complex.

DAMAC Lagoon Views also intends to serve as a vibrant hub for social and cultural activities. The community will house an olive tree garden intended as a scenic wedding venue and a concert stage named Flamenco Gardens for various events.

Catering to Different Interests

The project will cater to a wide range of interests. It will feature an aqua opera school pavilion, a beach club, a glow lounge, and a pavilion dedicated to board games. It will also offer a dedicated kids area ensuring the little ones aren’t left out.

For food and beverage enthusiasts, the gastronomy hub will serve a diverse palette with its tapas lounge and bars. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the aqua gym and a running track, while the Lagoon Rain Party Zone and an aquatic party venue will add an exciting twist to celebrations.

Investment and Recognition

DAMAC Properties has dedicated a significant AED 7 billion investment to DAMAC Lagoons, with a sizeable chunk assigned for infrastructure and villa construction. The master community has also achieved an accolade worth noting – it’s the UAE’s first pre-certified LEED Platinum community development, underscoring its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable design.

Lifestyle
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Lifestyle

