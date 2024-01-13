DAMAC Properties Unveils First Apartment Complex in DAMAC Lagoons with Array of Amenities
In a recent development in the UAE’s real estate sector, DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury property developer, has unveiled its first apartment complex in the new master community, DAMAC Lagoons. The complex, named DAMAC Lagoon Views, will house one- and two-bedroom apartments stretched across seven levels, including the ground floor.
Mediterranean-Themed Community with Impressive Amenities
The community, designed with a Mediterranean theme, will offer an array of amenities aimed at leisure and recreation. Residents will be treated to beauty hills, a honey bar offering wellness products, hammocks suspended over lagoons, and an outdoor spa. An aqua boho lounge and a volcanic stone park are other notable features that add to the allure of the complex.
DAMAC Lagoon Views also intends to serve as a vibrant hub for social and cultural activities. The community will house an olive tree garden intended as a scenic wedding venue and a concert stage named Flamenco Gardens for various events.
Catering to Different Interests
The project will cater to a wide range of interests. It will feature an aqua opera school pavilion, a beach club, a glow lounge, and a pavilion dedicated to board games. It will also offer a dedicated kids area ensuring the little ones aren’t left out.
For food and beverage enthusiasts, the gastronomy hub will serve a diverse palette with its tapas lounge and bars. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the aqua gym and a running track, while the Lagoon Rain Party Zone and an aquatic party venue will add an exciting twist to celebrations.
Investment and Recognition
DAMAC Properties has dedicated a significant AED 7 billion investment to DAMAC Lagoons, with a sizeable chunk assigned for infrastructure and villa construction. The master community has also achieved an accolade worth noting – it’s the UAE’s first pre-certified LEED Platinum community development, underscoring its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable design.
