Dallas Morning News Calls for Summer Camp Listings, Deadline March 22

As spring approaches, The Dallas Morning News is gearing up for its annual Parents' Guide to Summer, set to be published in the April 19 edition of Guide. This special pullout section is a curated collection of day camps and classes specifically designed for children and teens, aimed at providing parents with a comprehensive overview of available summer activities in North Central Texas. With a submission deadline of March 22 at 3 p.m., organizations and individuals offering summer programs have a narrow window to ensure their offerings are included.

Submission Process and Requirements

To facilitate a smooth submission process, The Dallas Morning News has established a straightforward online form available at dallasnews.com/parentsguideform. Submitters are required to create an account, which is both free and easy to set up, as part of the listing process. Despite potential uncertainties surrounding program details, submissions must include at least a basic program description, a phone contact, and a website. This information will serve as a preliminary point of contact for interested parents seeking further details about the summer offerings.

Eligibility and Limitations

The guide will focus exclusively on day camps and classes taking place within North Central Texas, omitting listings for overnight camps, activities held in private residences, commercial day care centers, and vacation Bible schools. Furthermore, to ensure accessibility and relevance to a broad audience, only programs that are open to the public will be considered for inclusion. This selection criterion underscores The Dallas Morning News' commitment to providing a diverse and inclusive range of summer options for its readership.

Importance of Early Submissions

Given the firm deadline and the no-exceptions policy on late submissions, organizers are encouraged to act promptly. Even if complete details are not yet finalized, securing a spot in the guide is crucial for visibility and can significantly impact the success of summer programs. The Parents' Guide to Summer not only serves as a valuable resource for families planning their children's summer activities but also offers program organizers a platform to reach a wide and engaged audience.

As the deadline looms, the anticipation for The Dallas Morning News' Parents' Guide to Summer grows. This annual publication not only simplifies the planning process for parents but also highlights the diverse array of activities and learning opportunities available to children and teens during the summer months. By connecting families with a variety of summer programs, The Dallas Morning News continues to play an integral role in fostering community engagement and enrichment during the pivotal summer break.