Daily Echo Opens Nominations for Hairdresser of the Year Competition

The Daily Echo has officially opened nominations for its coveted Hairdresser of the Year competition, a yearly event that recognizes and celebrates the expertise, creativity, and dedication of local hairdressers. Clients have until February 11th to nominate their preferred hairdressers or barbers, with the top 10 finalists set to be announced shortly after the nomination period closes.

Championing Local Talent

This annual competition is not just about crowning a winner; it’s about recognizing the talent within the community and the impact that local hairdressers have on their clients’ lives. Their artistry and technical skill can often transform not just appearances, but also the confidence and self-esteem of their clients.

A Winner’s Gratitude

Last year’s winner, Laraine Rose of Twelve Hair Design, is a testament to this transformative power. Having set up her salon at home due to the high costs of starting a traditional one, Rose expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recognition she received from her customers in Chandler’s Ford. Winning the Hairdresser of the Year award was not just a professional achievement, but also an affirmation of the strong bonds she had built with her clientele.

How to Nominate

Clients wishing to nominate their hairdresser can do so by picking up a copy of the Daily Echo, visiting the website, or filling out the provided form. After the top 10 finalists, as chosen by reader choices, are announced, the public will then have the opportunity to vote for their favorite starting February 26th. This competition is an excellent platform for customers to show their appreciation for their hairdressers and for hairdressers to receive the recognition they deserve.