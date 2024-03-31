Dörtyol's Süleymaniye Mosque Transforms Ramadan for Children with Playful Learning

In the heart of Dörtyol, Hatay, the Süleymaniye Mosque has become a beacon of joy and spirituality for children during Ramadan. Surrounded by vibrant decorations and an array of toys, the mosque offers a unique blend of fun and faith, inviting families to engage in evening prayers and immerse in the holy month's spirit. Spearheaded by the local mosque and youth center, these activities are not just about fun; they serve a deeper purpose of instilling a love for the mosque and the Quran among the young attendees.

Creating a Vibrant Atmosphere

The transformation of Süleymaniye Mosque into a child-friendly zone during Ramadan is a sight to behold. Colorful decorations and toys fill the space, making it an inviting place for children. This initiative, aimed at making the mosque a welcoming space for the younger generation, goes beyond mere decoration. After breaking their fast, children are treated to a series of activities designed to deepen their understanding of Ramadan and its significance. Kazım Ural, the local mufti, points out the enthusiasm with which children participate, highlighting the project's success in attracting daily participation.

Engaging Young Minds

The activities curated for the children are diverse, ranging from games that encourage teamwork to storytelling sessions that bring the teachings of the Quran to life. This approach not only keeps the children engaged but also helps them form a connection with the mosque as a place of learning and community. According to Ural, these efforts are key to helping the next generation appreciate the importance of Ramadan and the values it teaches. The mosque, through these activities, becomes more than a place of worship; it transforms into a hub of community and learning.

Fostering Future Connections

The ultimate goal of these initiatives is to foster a long-lasting bond between the children and their faith. By integrating play and learning within the mosque's walls, children are encouraged to see it as a part of their daily lives, not just during Ramadan but year-round. Ural emphasizes the importance of these activities in helping children become more familiar with the mosque and its community, laying the groundwork for a future generation that values and supports its religious institutions.

As the lights dim on another Ramadan, the efforts of the Süleymaniye Mosque in Dörtyol, Hatay, offer a hopeful glimpse into the future. Through creativity and community, they are nurturing a generation that finds joy in faith and fellowship. The success of these activities not only enriches the children's Ramadan experience but also strengthens the fabric of the community, promising a future where mosques continue to be central to spiritual life and learning.