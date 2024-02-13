Curtains Rise for Hays Community Theater's 'Moon Over Buffalo'

The curtains rise at Hays Community Theater next week for the much-anticipated production of "Moon Over Buffalo." After a grueling month of rehearsals, the dedicated cast and crew are ready to transport audiences into the tumultuous world of a husband-and-wife acting team navigating personal and professional challenges.

New Director, Familiar Face

Paul English takes the helm as director for this production, a new role for him. Although new to directing, English is no stranger to the stage. He has acted in productions since October last year, bringing his wealth of experience and passion to the role of director.

An Intricate Set Design

The set for "Moon Over Buffalo" is nothing short of impressive. Spanning across the stage and featuring five doors, it was designed by Jerrett Leiker. The intricate design promises to immerse audiences in the chaotic world of the play's characters.

Passionate Cast, Live Entertainment

The cast of "Moon Over Buffalo" is enthusiastic and committed. They view this production as an opportunity to engage with live entertainment, a medium that has seen a resurgence in recent years. The cast is eager to bring laughter and joy to audiences through their performance.

Tickets for "Moon Over Buffalo" can be purchased on the Hays Community Theater's website. Don't miss your chance to witness this hilarious and heartwarming comedy about love, ambition, and the ups and downs of life in the theater.

As we look forward to the opening night, it's clear that "Moon Over Buffalo" is more than just a play - it's a testament to the power of live entertainment to bring people together and evoke emotion. In these times when digital entertainment dominates, the Hays Community Theater reminds us of the magic of live theater.

