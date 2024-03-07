Cumbria Cake Shop Sweetens Workington with Unique Baking Supplies Store Opening

Karen Tremble and Jackie Harrison have embarked on a sweet new venture, opening the Cumbria Cake Shop in Workington on March 4. Located on Oxford Street, this store aims to enliven an often-underestimated part of town with its bespoke cake and baking supplies. The initiative comes after the closure of Sugarcraft Corner, where both proprietors have honed their craft for two decades.

From Concept to Reality

The transition from employees to entrepreneurs was sparked by the announced closure of Sugarcraft Corner. Seizing the opportunity, Tremble and Harrison decided to combine their extensive experience and Harrison's existing cake-making business under one roof. The selection of Oxford Street for their venture was inspired by the location's historical connection to baking and their desire to contribute positively to the local business community.

A Warm Reception and Future Plans

Since its inauguration, the Cumbria Cake Shop has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, a reception that the owners describe as 'absolutely phenomenal'. Riding on this wave of support, plans are already in motion to expand the store's offerings. The duo aims to introduce a kitchen for bespoke cake orders and traybakes, alongside envisaging a cozy space for customer consultations and workshops. This expansion is not just about business growth but fostering a communal space for baking enthusiasts of all levels.

Continuing Legacy and Community Spirit

Despite the closure of Sugarcraft Corner, Chambers Joinery, the former home of the beloved shop, will remain open, marking a new chapter for the local craft and baking scene. The Cumbria Cake Shop stands as a testament to Tremble and Harrison's dedication to their craft and their community. It promises to be more than just a store; it aims to be a hub for creativity, learning, and shared joy in baking, reflecting the warm spirit of Workington's people.