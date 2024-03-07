Culcheth Village Green Play Area Set for £213K Revamp: New Zip Line, Swings Announced

Work is poised to commence on the transformation of Culcheth Village Green's play area, a project designed to invigorate the local community space with modern, mixed-age play facilities. Culcheth and Glazebury Parish Council, along with Warrington Borough Council, are at the helm of this £213,000 initiative, promising an array of new attractions including a zip line, multi-play units, seesaws, and swing bays. The significant investment underscores the local councils' commitment to enhancing community well-being through accessible outdoor play.

Collaborative Funding and Community Vision

The project benefits from a substantial financial injection, with Culcheth and Glazebury Parish Council contributing £140,000 towards the revitalisation efforts. Cllr Tony Higgins, Warrington Borough Council's cabinet member for leisure and community, highlighted the project's significance, envisioning it as a dynamic addition that will energize local youth and families. Cllr Keith Bland, Chair of Culcheth and Glazebury Parish Council, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of high-quality play facilities in fostering vibrant communities.

Designing for Fun and Accessibility

Wicksteeds Leisure, tasked with delivering the project, plans to introduce a diverse range of play equipment catering to various age groups. The design aims not only to modernize the play area but also to create a welcoming, inclusive environment where children can engage in physical activity and social interaction. This thoughtful approach ensures that the new play area will serve as a cornerstone for community engagement, drawing families from across the locale.

Anticipated Impact and Completion Timeline

Anticipation builds as the community awaits the summer completion of the Culcheth Village Green play area refurbishment. This project stands as a testament to the power of collaborative investment in public spaces, promising to deliver a multifaceted play environment where children can explore, learn, and grow. The revitalised play area is expected to become a cherished community asset, enriching the lives of local families for years to come.

Through this ambitious undertaking, Culcheth and Glazebury Parish Council, along with Warrington Borough Council, are setting a precedent for the role of play in cultivating healthy, engaged communities. As the project progresses, the excitement within the community serves as a reminder of the enduring value of shared spaces that bring joy and vitality to everyday life.