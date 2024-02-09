Crumbl's Jammy Heart Cookie: A Romantic Valentine's Day Treat

In the realm of artisanal cookies, Crumbl has unveiled a delightful new addition to its weekly rotating menu just in time for Valentine's Day. The Jammy Heart Cookie, a charming confectionery creation, is available from now until February 10, 2024. This heartwarming treat features a captivating design that will not only satisfy one's sweet tooth but also brings a touch of romance to the celebrations.

A Tale of Two Cookies

The Jammy Heart Cookie is an enchanting pairing of two soft, shortbread-like cookies that evoke the essence of a classic romantic tale. One of these cookies proudly sports a heart-shaped cut-out, revealing the delectable surprise hidden within. This delightful design is sure to captivate the hearts of cookie lovers and Valentine's Day enthusiasts alike.

The cookie duo is bound together by a scrumptious filling of raspberry buttercream and fresh raspberry jam. This harmonious blend of flavors adds an element of whimsy to the treat, making it an ideal indulgence for the season of love.

A Medley of Seasonal Delights

Accompanying the Jammy Heart Cookie, Crumbl's Valentine's Day menu showcases other seasonal offerings that cater to a variety of tastes and preferences. Among these festive treats are the Red Velvet Cupcake Cookie and the Valentine Confetti Cookie.

The Red Velvet Cupcake Cookie is a tantalizing combination of red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting, while the Valentine Confetti Cookie brings a playful twist to the classic sugar cookie with its confetti sprinkles and sweet frosting.

These delightful confections are poised to make Valentine's week celebrations even more memorable, offering a delightful alternative to traditional chocolates and flowers.

A Gift of Love

For those seeking an unforgettable Valentine's Day gift, Crumbl provides gift card options that allow loved ones to indulge in the Jammy Heart Cookie and other sweet treats from the specialty menu.

As the countdown to Valentine's Day continues, the Jammy Heart Cookie and its fellow seasonal offerings are sure to bring a touch of sweetness and romance to the festivities. With its charming design and delectable filling, this delightful dessert serves as a testament to the enchanting power of love and the joy of sharing it with those closest to our hearts.

So, as the clock ticks down to February 10, 2024, be sure to savor the taste of love in every bite of Crumbl's Jammy Heart Cookie and let the spirit of the season sweep you off your feet.