Croydon's Community Kitchen Offers 'Pay-What-You-Can' Scheme, Fosters Unity

In Croydon, a unique initiative by South Norwood Community Kitchen (SNCK) is making waves by offering a 'pay-what-you-can' scheme, operating Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 3pm. The project, led by Emma Gardiner, aims to combat food insecurity while promoting community solidarity. Established seven years ago, SNCK has evolved from its original location at South Norwood Baptist Church to 'Socco Cheta', a community center on Portland Road, as of June 2022.

Community at Its Core

SNCK isn't just about offering meals; it's a hub for social interaction and mutual support. With an average weekly footfall of 200 to 250 people, the kitchen has become a cornerstone of the community. Volunteers, including kitchen leads Jane Speller and Hugo Seabra, emphasize the kitchen's ethos of mutual respect and kindness. The initiative further extends its hands on Saturdays with a food bank service, providing groceries, toiletries, and clothing, alongside a three-course meal and hot beverages.

Volunteer-Driven Success

Behind SNCK's success is a dedicated team of 120 volunteers from across South London, contributing in various capacities from kitchen duties to organizing fundraisers. Last December's 'Fashion show' fundraiser at 'Socco Cheta' is a testament to the creative and collective efforts to support the kitchen's operations. Volunteers like Shirley Blackwood and Stephen Forster highlight the kitchen's role in offering hope and a sense of purpose to both the beneficiaries and those volunteering.

Expanding Horizons

SNCK is not just a place for meals; it's a venue for community engagement and empowerment. The kitchen also dedicates time for youth work on Mondays and Tuesdays, offering a safe and nurturing environment for children and young people. On March 17th, the kitchen is set to hold a community assembly, inviting locals to discuss issues and strengthen community ties. Emma Gardiner's vision of unity and support reflects in her statement, "We're all one. We're a community of people," underscoring the kitchen's role in fostering a sense of belonging and mutual care in Croydon.