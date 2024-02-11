Crieff's Abandoned Building Transforms into a Community Gym

In the heart of Crieff, a once-forgotten building near High Street is set to receive new life, courtesy of local entrepreneur Simon Hughes. The 42-year-old has applied for permission to transform the abandoned structure into a welcoming gym for the community, a project born from a conversation with a fellow business owner.

A Dream Takes Shape

February 11, 2024 – The idea for the community gym sprouted when Hughes initially planned to convert the vacant building into a personal training space. After discussing the prospect with a local business owner, the vision expanded, and Hughes decided to create a space that would invite everyone in town to prioritize their health and wellness.

Although Hughes doesn't have a specific timeline for the gym's opening, his enthusiasm for the project is evident. "I'm eager to move forward with it," he shares, recognizing the potential benefits the gym could bring to Crieff's residents.

A Hub for Instructors and Busy Women

Nic Crossley, the founder of Flabby Mummy Fitness, has revealed her plans to open a new community gym in Crieff in 2024. The gym will serve as the home base for Flabby Mummy Fitness and will also be available for rent by other fitness instructors. Crossley's mission is to help busy women prioritize their health and fitness, providing a supportive environment where they can feel empowered.

Crossley's fitness career began over a decade ago in England, and she moved to Scotland in 2020. The new gym will be a hub for instructors to collaborate and support one another, fostering a vibrant fitness community in Crieff.

Breathing New Life into Crieff

As the plans for the new community gym progress, the people of Crieff eagerly anticipate the transformation of the neglected building into a beacon of wellness and support. With the combined efforts of Simon Hughes and Nic Crossley, the town will soon welcome a space where residents can come together, prioritize their health, and strengthen the community's bonds.

The new gym promises to be more than just a place for exercise; it represents a renewed commitment to Crieff's residents and their well-being. As the doors open to this inviting space, the town will embrace the opportunity to grow stronger, together.