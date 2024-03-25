Cricket Stars Mitchell Starc, Alyssa Healy Buy Record $24M Sydney Mansion

Australian cricket power couple Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy have made headlines with their recent purchase of a luxurious mansion in Terrey Hills, Sydney, for a whopping $24 million. This acquisition not only underscores their status as sports celebrities but also sets a new real estate benchmark in the area.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Purchase

The estate, named Charlotte Park, spans 1.8 hectares and is nestled 25 kms from Sydney's CBD, offering both privacy and accessibility. Architect Darren Mills, along with his wife Simone, designed this American-style homestead, blending rustic stone and timber elements to create a space that is both grand and welcoming. The property boasts an array of luxurious amenities including a pool and cabana, a tennis court, stables, and an Olympic scale dressage arena, making it a haven for both relaxation and sporting activities. The purchase price not only eclipsed the previous local record of $14.1 million set by entrepreneur Adrian Fonseca in 2023 but also highlighted the growing trend of athletes investing in substantial real estate.

Luxury Meets Lifestyle

Advertisment

Charlotte Park's interior features are just as impressive as its outdoor amenities. With two levels of spacious living areas framed by picture windows and soaring ceilings, the home is designed to maximize both light and space. Among its many highlights are 11 stone fireplaces that add a cozy warmth to the vast estate, a wine cellar for the connoisseurs, and a garage spacious enough to house 13 cars. The attention to detail and the breadth of luxury facilities underscore the property's uniqueness in Sydney's real estate market.

A Sporting Power Couple

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy are not just partners in life but also formidable figures on the cricket field. Married since 2016, both have represented Australia with distinction in international cricket. Starc, known for his fast bowling, and Healy, acclaimed for her wicket-keeping and batting skills, have now translated their success on the field into a significant real estate investment. Their move from North Curl Curl, where they sold a designer home for $8.5 million, to Terrey Hills marks a new chapter in their lives, reflecting both their growing legacy in sports and their investment savvy.

This acquisition is more than a real estate transaction; it's a testament to the enduring appeal of Sydney's Northern Beaches and the evolving landscape of luxury living in Australia. As Starc and Healy settle into their new home, Charlotte Park stands as a symbol of their achievements, both personal and professional, and a cornerstone for their future endeavors.