Creekside Landing Named 2023 Workplace of the Year by BC Care Providers

Vernon's Creekside Landing, part of Kaigo Senior Living, has been honored as the 2023 Workplace of the Year by the BC Care Providers Association and EngAge BC. This accolade was announced during the 10th annual BC Care Awards, with local MLA Harwinder Sandhu highlighting the achievement on social media. Creekside was recognized for its exceptional commitment to enhancing workplace culture through initiatives focused on staff engagement and recognition.

Striving for Excellence in Workplace Culture

In a move to redefine its organizational values, Creekside Landing embarked on a journey early in 2023 to more deeply integrate respect, teamwork, excellence, autonomy, support, dedication, and integrity into its daily operations. This strategic shift included launching a year-long leadership academy and improving the management's accessibility to foster a more open and supportive environment. The objective was clear: to cultivate a workplace culture where every team member feels valued and empowered.

Initiatives That Make a Difference

To achieve these ambitious goals, Creekside Landing introduced several key initiatives aimed at bolstering team morale and engagement. Among these were enhancing celebrations within the team, reinforcing the management's open-door policy, and increasing managerial presence in resident areas. These efforts were designed not only to boost team spirit but also to ensure that the organization's mission, vision, and values were more than just words on a page—they were principles lived by every day.

Acknowledgment from Peers

The BC Care Providers Association and EngAge BC's decision to award Creekside Landing with the Workplace of the Year accolade serves as a testament to the senior living center's dedication to creating a positive, supportive, and thriving environment. By investing in employee development and recognition programs, Creekside has set a benchmark for what it means to foster a workplace where staff engagement and culture change are at the forefront. This award not only celebrates Creekside's achievements but also encourages other organizations to follow suit in prioritizing workplace culture.

As Creekside Landing continues to innovate and implement its values in every facet of its operations, the organization stands as a shining example of how prioritizing the well-being and development of employees leads to a more vibrant, engaged, and dedicated workforce. This recognition by the BC Care Providers Association and EngAge BC highlights the importance of workplace culture in the care sector, inspiring others to embrace similar values and initiatives.