en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Creating a Bird Haven: How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Creating a Bird Haven: How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden

In the quiet suburb of Barrington, resident Jeremy Atkinson has found a profound fascination in the avian world. His interest in bird watching has sparked a quest—how to bring more feathered friends to his garden?

Designing a Bird-Friendly Garden

To increase the appeal of a garden to birds, one must consider the different vertical levels that various bird species inhabit. This layered approach caters to ground-dwelling species like sparrows, as well as tree-dwellers like woodpeckers. A variety of plants that offer food throughout the year is also essential. Serviceberries, red-twig dogwood, hawthorns, and crab apples provide fruits, while flowers like purple coneflower, prairie dropseed, sunflowers, penstemon, bee balm, and columbine offer nectar and seeds. These plants do more than just feed the birds—they create a vibrant tableau, transforming the garden into a living piece of art.

Shelter: The Key to Attracting Birds

Shelter is a significant factor in making a garden bird-friendly. Evergreens provide excellent perching and nesting spots. Dead branches on trees, instead of being an eyesore, can offer crucial nesting grounds. Organic materials like leaf litter, twigs, and fallen fruits should be left undisturbed as they attract insect-eating birds. Building a practical-sized brush pile can provide additional shelter, contributing to the creation of a bird-friendly microhabitat within the garden.

Feeding Program: The Right Food and Feeder

Starting a feeding program can significantly increase the avian traffic in a garden. Using squirrel-resistant feeders, offering a variety of seeds at different heights, and maintaining consistency in feeding are all essential strategies. Black oil sunflower seeds, safflower seeds, Nyger, white millet seed, and suet are all excellent food options. Feeders should be strategically placed in open areas, away from easy access to squirrels. Suet, a high-energy bird food, should be kept in cool, shaded areas to prevent spoiling.

Ultimately, a bird-friendly garden is more than just a haven for birds—it’s a space where the harmony of nature can be observed and cherished. It’s a testament to our responsibility as stewards of our environment, and a reminder of the simple joys that come from watching a bird in flight.

0
Lifestyle Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
40 seconds ago
Dan Levy Delves into Future and Reflects on Career in Tarot Reading
In a recent tarot card reading, Dan Levy, best known for his role as David Rose on ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ delved into his future, reflecting on his career and personal life. The reading, conducted by his friend and tarot reader, Trevor Ballin, predicted an upward trajectory in Levy’s future, with a strong emphasis on love. A
Dan Levy Delves into Future and Reflects on Career in Tarot Reading
Lisa Rinna and Kim Kardashian Open Up About Their Sex Lives; 50 Cent Chooses Abstinence
21 mins ago
Lisa Rinna and Kim Kardashian Open Up About Their Sex Lives; 50 Cent Chooses Abstinence
TikTok's Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers
45 mins ago
TikTok's Shopping Livestreams: The Rise of Virtual Personal Shoppers
7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott
5 mins ago
7 Essential Travel Hacks by Frequent Flyer Gilbert Ott
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
13 mins ago
Understanding and Tracking Exercise Intensity: Insights from a Physiotherapist's Column
Fendi Reveals Gender-Busting Men's Collection Inspired by Princess Anne at Milan Fashion Week
16 mins ago
Fendi Reveals Gender-Busting Men's Collection Inspired by Princess Anne at Milan Fashion Week
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
1 min
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
2 mins
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
3 mins
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
3 mins
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
3 mins
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
5 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
6 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
8 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
8 mins
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
11 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app