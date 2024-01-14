Creating a Bird Haven: How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden

In the quiet suburb of Barrington, resident Jeremy Atkinson has found a profound fascination in the avian world. His interest in bird watching has sparked a quest—how to bring more feathered friends to his garden?

Designing a Bird-Friendly Garden

To increase the appeal of a garden to birds, one must consider the different vertical levels that various bird species inhabit. This layered approach caters to ground-dwelling species like sparrows, as well as tree-dwellers like woodpeckers. A variety of plants that offer food throughout the year is also essential. Serviceberries, red-twig dogwood, hawthorns, and crab apples provide fruits, while flowers like purple coneflower, prairie dropseed, sunflowers, penstemon, bee balm, and columbine offer nectar and seeds. These plants do more than just feed the birds—they create a vibrant tableau, transforming the garden into a living piece of art.

Shelter: The Key to Attracting Birds

Shelter is a significant factor in making a garden bird-friendly. Evergreens provide excellent perching and nesting spots. Dead branches on trees, instead of being an eyesore, can offer crucial nesting grounds. Organic materials like leaf litter, twigs, and fallen fruits should be left undisturbed as they attract insect-eating birds. Building a practical-sized brush pile can provide additional shelter, contributing to the creation of a bird-friendly microhabitat within the garden.

Feeding Program: The Right Food and Feeder

Starting a feeding program can significantly increase the avian traffic in a garden. Using squirrel-resistant feeders, offering a variety of seeds at different heights, and maintaining consistency in feeding are all essential strategies. Black oil sunflower seeds, safflower seeds, Nyger, white millet seed, and suet are all excellent food options. Feeders should be strategically placed in open areas, away from easy access to squirrels. Suet, a high-energy bird food, should be kept in cool, shaded areas to prevent spoiling.

Ultimately, a bird-friendly garden is more than just a haven for birds—it’s a space where the harmony of nature can be observed and cherished. It’s a testament to our responsibility as stewards of our environment, and a reminder of the simple joys that come from watching a bird in flight.