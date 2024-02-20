Crawford County Fair Pays Tribute to Local Legend C. Sherman Allen: A Pillar of the Dairy Industry and Auctioneering

In the heart of Crawford County, a memorial at the annual fair recently paid homage to a figure synonymous with the spirit and fabric of the local community: C. Sherman Allen. A revered auctioneer, former county commissioner, and an unwavering advocate for the dairy industry, Allen's legacy was celebrated, marking the profound impact he had on the fairgrounds he once roamed as a boy.

Advertisment

A Life Rooted in Agriculture

Born into the rhythms of farm life on his grandfather's 600-acre dairy farm, Allen was no stranger to the agricultural world. From auctioning his first lot at the tender age of 8, his life was a testament to a passion that knew no bounds. His journey took him to the Reppert School of Auctioneering, laying the groundwork for what would become a distinguished career as the head of C. Sherman Allen, Auctioneer and Associates starting in 1989. Beyond the auction block, Allen's commitment to agriculture extended to the Crawford County Fair, a place where he first showcased hogs as a boy and later lent his expertise on the Fair Board.

A Legacy of Support and Advocacy

Advertisment

Allen's influence was not confined to his auctioneering prowess. He was a cornerstone in the development of a new livestock complex at the fairgrounds, ensuring future generations a place to showcase their agricultural endeavors. His advocacy didn't stop at infrastructure; Allen was a vocal proponent of whole milk, championing its consumption through various promotional materials. The distinctive use of the color orange for his auction business became a hallmark of Allen's unique brand, a symbol of vibrancy and passion that mirrored his personality.

Remembering a Community Pillar

The unexpected passing of C. Sherman Allen on February 12 at his home in Conneaut Lake, at the age of 69, sent ripples through the community he so ardently served. His life, celebrated in services held on February 17 and laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery, was a narrative of dedication not only to his craft but to the enrichment of the agricultural community at large. From his early days on a dairy farm to his influential role at the Crawford County Fair, Allen's legacy is a beacon of commitment, passion, and unwavering support for the dairy industry and beyond.

In the annals of Crawford County's history, the story of C. Sherman Allen stands as a testament to the impact one individual can have on their community. From the auction block to the fairgrounds, his legacy endures, a reminder of the power of passion, advocacy, and the indelible mark of service. As the fair continues to be a gathering place for the agricultural community, Allen's memory will remain a guiding light, inspiring future generations to cultivate their passions and contribute to the fabric of their community.