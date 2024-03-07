Crawford County Council on Aging Marks 50 Years with Events and Easter Bake Sale

The Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) is commemorating its 50th anniversary of supporting local senior citizens with a series of engaging events, including a public coffee chat and an annual Easter bake sale. Cassie Herschler, the COA Director, along with staff, will host the coffee chat on March 22 at 200 S. Spring St., starting at 10 a.m., inviting community members of all ages to join in the celebration. Following this, the COA will hold its third annual Easter bake sale on March 29 at the same location, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with proceeds going towards senior activities programs.

Community Engagement and Support

"This is a great opportunity to see our building and learn about how the Council on Aging is serving county seniors," Herschler stated, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in supporting the elderly. The coffee chat not only serves as a platform for dialogue but also strengthens the bond between the organization and the community it serves. Free coffee and donuts will be provided, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees.

Annual Easter Bake Sale

The Easter bake sale, now in its third year, is a testament to the COA's commitment to fostering a lively community spirit while supporting crucial programs for seniors. Featuring an assortment of baked goods, most items will be available by donation, with some larger items tagged with suggested prices. This event encourages community support through contributions, with all proceeds directly benefiting senior activities programs, enhancing the quality of life for many elderly residents.

Fifty Years of Service

Over the past five decades, the Crawford County Council on Aging has been a cornerstone in the lives of many senior citizens, providing essential services, support, and opportunities for engagement. These anniversary events not only celebrate the COA's longstanding commitment to the community but also highlight the ongoing need for public involvement in senior care. The organization's efforts to adapt and expand its services underscore the evolving needs of the aging population in Crawford County.

As the Crawford County Council on Aging celebrates this significant milestone, the events offer a moment to reflect on the impact of community support on the welfare of senior citizens. Through these gatherings, the COA not only raises funds for its programs but also reinforces the sense of unity and care that has been fundamental to its mission. The enduring dedication of the COA staff and the community's involvement are pivotal in ensuring that the organization continues to thrive and serve the needs of seniors for many more years to come.