Courtney Stubbs Criticized for 'Dangerous' Post-Partum Weight Loss Method

Courtney Stubbs, known for her stint on Love Island Australia, recently came under fire for her post-partum weight loss update. Stubbs, who welcomed daughter Penelope June Millar with Jack Millar in November, shared her journey of fasting before breastfeeding, sparking a mix of criticism and support from her followers.

Controversial Weight Loss Update

In a revealing Instagram post, Stubbs detailed her regimen that includes fasting until noon and walking nine kilometres up to four times a week, alongside breastfeeding. This approach was met with backlash from several followers, who labeled it as "damaging" and "extremely triggering." Critics argued that fasting while breastfeeding could be harmful, urging Stubbs to reconsider her methods. Despite the negative feedback, some followers, including influencer Laura Knowles, expressed pride and support for Stubbs’ achievements.

Welcoming Penelope June

Courtney and Jack's announcement of Penelope's arrival was met with joy and congratulations from fans and fellow reality TV stars. The couple shared their happiness through a series of intimate photos with their newborn, expressing the magical love they feel. Their journey to parenthood has been a topic of interest, especially considering Jack's previous appearance on Married At First Sight.

Public Reaction and Support

The varied responses to Stubbs' weight loss post highlight the complex views on post-partum body image and health. While some see her efforts as commendable, others worry about the potential implications of promoting fasting to new mothers. The conversation around Stubbs' post emphasizes the need for sensitivity and support for all post-partum experiences.

As discussions about post-partum health continue, Stubbs' story serves as a reminder of the diverse perspectives and challenges new parents face. Balancing public life and personal health decisions, especially in the eye of social media, can be daunting. Yet, it also opens up important dialogues on well-being, body image, and the realities of parenthood.