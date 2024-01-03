en English
Jamaica

Couple Renews Vows at Original Honeymoon Destination: A 20th Anniversary Surprise

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Twenty years ago, Danny and Nadine Verdura stood on the pristine beaches of the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Jamaica, pledging their lives to each other. Two decades later, they returned to the same spot, this time to renew their vows and celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. Having originally tied the knot in Virginia in 2003, the Verduras chose to revisit Sandals Ochi, a place they regard as a second home, with staff that have become like family.

Journey Back to the Beginning

Danny Verdura had meticulously planned the anniversary trip as a surprise, booking it two years in advance. The itinerary was filled with unexpected treats, such as luxury private transportation, a surprise beachside cabana, a couples massage, and breakfast in bed.

A Morning to Remember

The morning of the anniversary was made even more special with their hotel room adorned with rose petals and candles. Nadine was moved to tears when Danny presented her with a pair of diamond earrings, a sparkling testament to their enduring love.

A Surprise Vow Renewal

As the day unfolded, the couple found themselves in a garden setting, bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun. It was here that the vow renewal ceremony took place. The event was managed with precision by the resort’s wedding planners who ensured it remained a surprise and surpassed the couple’s expectations. Jovan “Big Jo” Edwards from the concierge department, served as the best man, expressing his delight at being a part of the couple’s special day and his hope that they would continue to return to the resort.

Jamaica Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

