Couple Remarries after Decade Apart: A Viral Love Story

Julie Shore and Scott Gaede, a couple who first met in their mid-twenties, chose to rewrite their love story by remarrying after almost a decade of separation. The journey, which began with their marriage in 1997 and the birth of their daughters Rachel and Caroline in 1999 and 2003 respectively, took an unexpected turn when they separated in 2014 and divorced in 2018.

A Pandemic Reunion

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Scott found himself spending more time with Julie and their daughters due to strict quarantine conditions. This period sparked a revival of their relationship, illuminating the love that still existed between them.

Loss and Reconciliation

The couple’s journey took on a poignant note as they faced the loss of Scott’s parents and a close family friend. These events led Julie to a profound realization about the priceless value of togetherness and family. The couple subsequently made efforts to resolve their past issues, a journey that included a soul-searching trip to the Pacific Northwest.

A New Beginning

After their reconciliation, the couple purchased a new house together, symbolizing their commitment to starting afresh. When Julie’s mother encountered health issues, the couple decided to expedite their plans to remarry. Their second wedding was a small, intimate affair, held on December 28, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Viral Love Story

Their daughter Rachel chronicled their journey on the social media platform TikTok, where her videos found resonance with millions. The family’s story has even drawn comparisons to the movie ‘The Parent Trap’, a testament to their tale’s fairy-tale quality. Despite the challenges they faced, Julie, Scott, and their daughters believe that the divorce was a crucial part of their relationship’s evolution, leading them to reunite with a stronger bond.