en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Couple Breaks Wedding Norms: Embraces Tradition Over Extravagance

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Couple Breaks Wedding Norms: Embraces Tradition Over Extravagance

In a remarkable departure from convention, a couple in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, chose to don traditional native clothing for their wedding, eschewing the customary white gown and suits. The wedding took place on Sunday, January 14, at the Assemblies of God church, and the news of the couple’s unique choice of attire quickly echoed across social media platforms.

Embracing Tradition Over Extravagance

The story of the couple, lovingly referred to as Bro Godswill and Sister IDONGESIT, was shared on the Facebook page Calabargist. The post lauded the couple’s decision to circumvent needless spending and stress, inspiring others to consider less elaborate wedding arrangements. The message was clear: one does not need to amass a fortune to celebrate a union of love.

A Call for Simplicity

The couple’s choice is a gentle reminder of the escalating costs and pressures of traditional weddings, nudging others to consider the feasibility of simpler, more affordable ceremonies. The post on Calabargist has spurred an outpouring of support, with the online community flooding the page with congratulatory messages and endorsements of the couple’s approach.

The Charm of Traditional Attire

The decision to wear traditional attire instead of the familiar white gown and suit is not only economical but also a beautiful nod to the couple’s cultural heritage. This move ties in with a growing global trend where couples are embracing their cultural roots and incorporating traditional elements into their weddings. In Ghana, for instance, there is a rising trend of couples opting for just one wedding ceremony, often choosing to wear traditional attire such as Asooke.

0
Lifestyle Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
1 min ago
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
The Nigerian job market is currently abuzz with a multitude of opportunities spanning across a broad spectrum of sectors. It is a time of flourishing prospects with companies like Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc, Orange Group, and Pad-Up Creations opening their doors to aspirants. A Diverse Array of Opportunities These corporations are offering a
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
K-pop Stars Amplify Luxury Fashion Brands' Appeal: A Look into Recent Collaborations
6 mins ago
K-pop Stars Amplify Luxury Fashion Brands' Appeal: A Look into Recent Collaborations
Beloved Charlestown Restaurant, Susie's Bistro, Announces Closure
6 mins ago
Beloved Charlestown Restaurant, Susie's Bistro, Announces Closure
Sustainable Entrepreneur Julie Anne Kang’s Low-Key Wedding Reflects Her Commitment to Conscious Fashion
5 mins ago
Sustainable Entrepreneur Julie Anne Kang’s Low-Key Wedding Reflects Her Commitment to Conscious Fashion
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
6 mins ago
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
Restaurant Chains Unveil New Menus and Expansion Plans for 2024
6 mins ago
Restaurant Chains Unveil New Menus and Expansion Plans for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
8 seconds
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
20 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
33 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
46 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
50 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
1 min
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
1 min
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
1 min
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app