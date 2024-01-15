Couple Breaks Wedding Norms: Embraces Tradition Over Extravagance

In a remarkable departure from convention, a couple in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom, chose to don traditional native clothing for their wedding, eschewing the customary white gown and suits. The wedding took place on Sunday, January 14, at the Assemblies of God church, and the news of the couple’s unique choice of attire quickly echoed across social media platforms.

Embracing Tradition Over Extravagance

The story of the couple, lovingly referred to as Bro Godswill and Sister IDONGESIT, was shared on the Facebook page Calabargist. The post lauded the couple’s decision to circumvent needless spending and stress, inspiring others to consider less elaborate wedding arrangements. The message was clear: one does not need to amass a fortune to celebrate a union of love.

A Call for Simplicity

The couple’s choice is a gentle reminder of the escalating costs and pressures of traditional weddings, nudging others to consider the feasibility of simpler, more affordable ceremonies. The post on Calabargist has spurred an outpouring of support, with the online community flooding the page with congratulatory messages and endorsements of the couple’s approach.

The Charm of Traditional Attire

The decision to wear traditional attire instead of the familiar white gown and suit is not only economical but also a beautiful nod to the couple’s cultural heritage. This move ties in with a growing global trend where couples are embracing their cultural roots and incorporating traditional elements into their weddings. In Ghana, for instance, there is a rising trend of couples opting for just one wedding ceremony, often choosing to wear traditional attire such as Asooke.