Country Star Shay Mooney Teams Up with Fixer to Fabulous for Heartwarming Family Renovation

Diving into the heart of family bonds and home transformations, country music sensation Shay Mooney collaborates with HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, in an episode airing today. The mission? Renovating his great-grandmother's home for his sister, Gabrielle Mooney, who recently faced emergency brain surgery and is soon to be married.

A Heartwarming Family Collaboration

Shay Mooney, one half of the popular country duo Dan + Shay, has always cherished his family roots. When his sister Gabrielle underwent emergency brain surgery and needed a nurturing space to recover, Shay knew just what to do. Enlisting the help of Dave and Jenny Marrs from Fixer to Fabulous, Shay embarks on an emotional journey to transform his great-grandmother's home into the perfect sanctuary for Gabrielle and her husband-to-be.

Rolling Up Sleeves for Love

With a tight deadline looming before Gabrielle's wedding, there's no time to waste. Shay doesn't shy away from the hard work, actively participating in the renovation process alongside Dave and Jenny. From carpentry tasks to design decisions, Shay's passion for this project is evident in every detail.

From Vintage Charm to Modern Comfort

The renovation process unveils a harmonious blend of vintage charm and modern comfort. Dave and Jenny Marrs, known for their meticulous attention to detail and creative problem-solving, work tirelessly to bring Shay's vision to life. One of the most captivating transformations is the conversion of a barn into a functional living space.

As the renovation progresses, Shay expresses his admiration for the Marrs' design choices, saying, "They have a way of making old things new again, while preserving the heart and soul of the home."

Fans of Shay Mooney will not only get to witness his debut as a coach on The Voice's upcoming season but also see a more personal side of the country superstar in this heartwarming episode of Fixer to Fabulous. As Shay says, "Family is everything, and I can't wait for Gabrielle to start her new life in a home filled with love and memories."

Today, country music fans and HGTV enthusiasts alike will be treated to a touching story of family, resilience, and the transformative power of home renovation. Don't miss the episode 'Family Home Makeover Helps Tie the Knot' on Fixer to Fabulous, airing today at 9/8c on HGTV.