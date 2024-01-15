Country Artists Devin Dawson and Leah Sykes Announce Pregnancy

Country music's beloved couple, Devin Dawson and Leah Sykes, took to Instagram to share the joyful news - they're expecting their first child, a baby girl, due in July. Their announcement was accompanied by tender photos highlighting sonogram images, Sykes' burgeoning baby bump, and familial moments with their two dogs.

Love Story of Dawson and Sykes

34-year-old Dawson and 26-year-old Sykes tied the knot in 2019 at a historical venue in Franklin, Tennessee, selected for its significant Civil War history and autumnal beauty. The couple's love story has been characterized by milestones celebrated in meaningful places. Dawson had proposed to Sykes following a day touring San Francisco, finally choosing a private rooftop for the profound moment. It was also their two-year anniversary, a date Dawson intentionally chose to further mark their journey together.

Baby Announcement Elevates Couple's Love

The couple's decision to start a family was an eagerly anticipated chapter in their lives. Their recent baby announcement brings their love to the 'ultimate level,' a sentiment they've professed in the past. The joyous news of Sykes' pregnancy fulfills their shared excitement about growing together and starting a family.

Dawson and Sykes' Future

During an interview detailing their wedding, Dawson expressed his enthusiasm for their future together, underscoring the significance of their chosen wedding date, March 10th. The couple's decision to expand their family signifies their commitment to their shared dreams and their readiness to embrace the new roles of parenthood.