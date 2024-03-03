Cosmos FC Secretary Sotos Kontoyiannis Passes Away at 73, Leaves Legacy in London's Greek Community

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Sotos Kontoyiannis, a key figure in London's Greek community and the dedicated Secretary of Cosmos FC. Kontoyiannis, who hailed from Famagusta, passed away on February 19, 2024, at the age of 73, leaving behind a legacy of community service and sportsmanship.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy

Sotos Kontoyiannis was not only a family man, survived by his wife Ria, children Loulou and Zeno, and grandchildren, but also a pillar in the Greek community in South London. His commitment to Cosmos FC and the KOPA League showcased his love for football and his dedication to fostering sportsmanship and unity among young athletes. Kontoyiannis's work with the club over the years has left an indelible mark on the community, contributing significantly to its vibrancy and cohesion.

Final Farewell

Advertisment

Kontoyiannis's funeral was held in Cyprus, reflecting his deep roots and connection to his homeland. The Greek Orthodox Church of St Nectarius in Wandsworth, London, will host a memorial service on March 17, 2024, at 2 pm, offering friends, family, and community members a chance to come together and remember a man who touched many lives. This event is not only a testament to Kontoyiannis's impact but also an opportunity for communal healing and celebration of his life.

Community Mourning

The loss of Sotos Kontoyiannis has been deeply felt within the Greek community in London, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of a man who was much more than the Secretary of Cosmos FC. He was a mentor, a friend, and a unifying figure who brought people together through his passion for football and his unwavering commitment to his community. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through the lives he touched and the projects he was passionate about.

As the community prepares to say their final goodbyes, it's clear that while Kontoyiannis may have passed, his spirit and the values he stood for will continue to inspire and guide Cosmos FC and the wider Greek community in South London. His life reminds us of the power of dedication, community, and the enduring impact one individual can have on the lives of many.