Corkscrew & Brew to Unite Wineries and Breweries in Chesterton for a Cause

Imagine a place where the air is filled with the melody of live music, the aroma of local delicacies, and the subtle notes of fine wine and craft beer. This is not just a figment of the imagination but a vivid reality awaiting at Thomas Centennial Park in Chesterton on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The Duneland Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the 9th Annual Corkscrew & Brew, a gathering that promises to be more than just a tasting event.

A Confluence of Local Flavors

From 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM CDT, attendees will have the opportunity to explore and savor offerings from over twenty local wineries and breweries, including notable names like Ironwood Brewing Co and Running Vines Winery. The event is not just about tasting; it's an immersive experience. With the Jason Martin Trio setting the soundtrack for the afternoon, the atmosphere is poised to be electric, complemented by food available for purchase from Frankie's Bangers and Leroy's 'Hot Stuff' Homemade Mexican Food.

More Than Just Tasting

Understanding the unpredictable nature of early spring in Indiana, the organizers have ensured comfort by setting up a large heated tent in the chamber parking lot. But the thoughtfulness doesn't end there. In a bid to promote responsible enjoyment, Epic Limo will be offering free rides home within the 46304 zip code. This ensures that the festive spirit is enjoyed to the fullest without compromising safety. Furthermore, WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420 will elevate the event's ambiance with a live broadcast, making sure even those at home can catch a glimpse of the festivities.

A Toast to Community and Commerce

More than a gathering of connoisseurs and enthusiasts, the Corkscrew & Brew serves a noble purpose. Priced at $45 for general admission and a considerate $10 for designated drivers, tickets are not merely passes to an event; they are contributions to a larger cause. Each ticket sold is a step towards supporting the Duneland Chamber of Commerce in its mission to ensure the vibrancy of its member communities through various initiatives. This includes community-building events, educational programming, and economic development efforts. Attendees will not only leave with a commemorative glass but also the satisfaction of having contributed to the greater good of Chesterton and its surrounding areas.

As the 9th Annual Corkscrew & Brew beckons, it stands as a testament to the spirit of Chesterton and its surrounding communities. It's an invitation to celebrate local craftsmanship, savor the richness of Indiana's wineries and breweries, and contribute to a cause that promises to nurture the community's future. So, mark your calendars for an event that offers more than just a taste but a hearty sip of life in Chesterton.