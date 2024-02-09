Community Unites to Support Cedar Valley Humane Society: A Fun-filled Fundraiser for a Noble Cause

This Saturday, the Cedar Valley Humane Society finds itself at the heart of a unique community initiative. Milex Complete Auto Care, Iowa BIG, and Theisen's Home and Farm are banding together to host an event in support of the no-kill shelter. The venue brims with anticipation, as both human and dog treats will be on sale, with all proceeds dedicated to purchasing animal supplies for the society.

A Symphony of Compassion

The upcoming event is more than just a fundraiser; it's a testament to the power of community and compassion. The Cedar Valley Humane Society, known for its 100% Adoption Guarantee, has been a beacon of hope for countless pets, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. This Saturday, the community is rallying behind them, ensuring their mission continues.

Milex Complete Auto Care, Iowa BIG, and Theisen's Home and Farm are lending their resources and platforms to this noble cause. The event promises to be a delightful mix of fun and philanthropy. Kids will have the opportunity to participate in a dog treat decorating activity, adding a dash of creativity and joy to the day.

Every Penny Counts

The importance of every contribution, no matter how small, is emphasized at this event. Donation boxes are strategically placed at Milex Complete Auto Care, Theisen's, KMRY Radio, and the ImOn Ice Arena, allowing individuals to show their support even if they can't attend the event.

For veterans and seniors looking to adopt, the shelter offers a 20% discount on adoption fees. This thoughtful gesture underscores the society's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

Extending a Helping Paw

As the clock ticks down to Saturday, the anticipation builds. The event serves as a reminder that every act of kindness, every donation, every hour volunteered, contributes to a larger narrative of compassion and care. It's a story that the Cedar Valley Humane Society, Milex Complete Auto Care, Iowa BIG, and Theisen's Home and Farm are proud to be a part of.

For those with questions or seeking further information, a dedicated hotline is available at (319) 382-0090. This Saturday, the community is invited to extend a helping paw to the Cedar Valley Humane Society, ensuring their vital work continues.

As the sun sets on another day at the Cedar Valley Humane Society, the echoes of barks and purrs fill the air. The society's commitment to its furry residents remains unwavering, bolstered by the support of the community. This Saturday's event, spearheaded by Milex Complete Auto Care, Iowa BIG, and Theisen's Home and Farm, is a testament to this collective spirit.

With all proceeds from the sale of human and dog treats going towards purchasing animal supplies, the event is set to make a significant impact. The dog treat decorating activity for kids adds a touch of whimsy, reminding everyone that compassion can be fun too. The donation boxes placed at various locations stand as silent sentinels of hope, waiting to be filled with tokens of community support.